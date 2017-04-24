SFPS weighs options for cutting its budget

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – The Santa Fe school board during a study session Monday night weighed its options for cutting its budget – including closing two elementary schools – pending a clearer picture of what it’s up against while awaiting a final state budget.

The board considered four options with cuts ranging from $1.78 million to $5.51 million. The exact figure needed to close the budget gap hasn’t been determined because the state budget for fiscal year 2018 remains fluid.

But based on comments from the school board members, closing Nava and E.J. Martinez elementary schools is something the board wants to avoid – at least for now.

All five board members said they either favored or were “leaning toward” the option that called for the least cuts. However, board member Maureen Cashmon and others said that it was likely there would have to be school closings within the next few years.

Advertisement Continue reading

“If we’re saying we’re not going to close schools now,” Cashmon said, “we are going to have to have this discussion a couple of years down the road.”

While the school district has built new schools on the growing south side of the city in recent years, declining enrollment and aging buildings in other parts of town will require schools to be closed, district officials said.

The board is likely to make a final decision about how it will address the budget situation at its next meeting May 2.

Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed a portion of the $6.1 billion budget the Legislature approved and is expected to soon call lawmakers back for a special session to pass a budget that doesn’t include new taxes and fees. While she approved funding for public schools, there is still some question whether more cuts could come in the special session.

In addition, the New Mexico Supreme Court on May 15 will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by legislators against the governor over her use of line-item vetoes, the result of which could potentially have an impact on the final budget.

The meeting took place in front of an overflow crowd in the district’s board room as the possibility of closing schools has caused a strong emotional reaction among parents, students, teachers and staff.

Of the four options presented by staff, two of them involved closing two schools, estimated to save the schools district $1.52 million. Nava would actually be re-purposed to house three alternative high schools.

Option 1, the one most board members said they preferred, involved cuts totalling $1.78 million. It called for $700,000 in cuts for central services – like administrative salaries and special education – the consolidation of alternative high school programs and $63,000 in cuts from the Fair Student Funding formula, the method used to allocate funds based on the needs of students enrolled at each school.

Options 2A and 2B both arrived at cuts totalling $4.54 million. Option 2A included closing the two schools. It also has reductions in central services and consolidating the alternative programs in those same amounts, and $1.77 million cuts from the funding formula. The district would save another $100,000 with a rollback of principal contracts.

Option 2B included an even bigger cut in the funding formula, $3.1 million, and the same cuts as the other options, along with $190,000 in cuts from “other measures,” possibly to include furloughs. But no schools would close.

Option 3 would cut expenses by $5.51 million. It encompassed either option 2A or 2B, plus another $970,000 for other measures.