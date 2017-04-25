Denver marijuana stores receive later closing time

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DENVER — Marijuana stores in Denver will be able to stay open until 10 p.m. starting next Monday.

The Denverite reports (http://bit.ly/2pvPvcZ ) the Denver City Council voted 11-2 Monday to approve the later store hours.

Councilwoman Kendra Black says the longer hours are a matter of convenience for consumers.

Councilwoman At-large Debbie Ortega and Councilman Chris Herndon voted no. They had been advocates for multiple amendments aimed at scaling back the extended hours.

The state allows marijuana stores to be open until midnight. Denver’s previous law allowed business to stay open until 7 p.m.