Arizona wildfire burning grass, brush forces evacuations

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Air tankers and approximately 300 firefighters are battling a wildfire burning brush and grass in southern Arizona amid dry and windy conditions, reportedly resulting in evacuation of dozens of residents.

Officials say the fire located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Green Valley has burned 23 square miles (59.5 sq. kilometers) of mostly state land and increasingly into the Coronado National Forest.

No injuries or structure damage has been reported from the fire, which started Sunday. Cause is under investigation. Containment is estimated at 7 percent.

Media outlets report that up to 80 homes has been evacuated, but officials contacted Tuesday by The Associated Press could not immediately say how many homes were evacuated.

State Route 83 is closed from Sonoita to about 10 miles south of Interstate 10.