CLOVIS, N.M. — The Eastern New Mexico News (https://goo.gl/M9JCiT ) reports that a house fire in Clovis has claimed the life of a small child.

Police say a 2-year-old girl died in the fire early Tuesday morning and that the child’s mother was transported to a hospital for treatment of burns to her arms.

No identities were released.