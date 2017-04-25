Man arrested after shop windows smashed in downtown Santa Fe

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A Lovington man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he broke windows to several businesses along a downtown Santa Fe street and stole merchandise.

According to a Santa Fe police report, officers responded to a call about a man breaking windows to shops on East Palace Avenue around 12:30 a.m. An officer later spotted 35-year-old Lelan Gilmore, who ran away while carrying what seemed to be a woman’s purse.

When police caught Gilmore, they saw that he had several lacerations to his forearms and was “highly agitated and speaking incoherently.” He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his cuts.

Officers saw that display windows to the Santa Fe Gallery, Noella Jewelry Couture Gem and Bead Gallery, Grace and Street Feet had been broken and merchandise was missing. Blood was also found on the broken window panes, the report says. Police searched the bag Gilmore was carrying, which is believed to have been stolen from Street Feet, and found several items with price tags on them.

Gilmore faces 10 counts in all, including three charges of buglary and five of criminal damage to property. Gilmore doesn’t have a criminal history in New Mexico, according to online court records.