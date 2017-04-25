Farmington Police: Man arrested in death after argument over beer

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested and accused of purposely using his vehicle to fatally hit another man following an argument about beer.

Police say 20-year-old Anthony Wagon was arrested in the death Monday night of 29-year-old Jeremy Beard.

According to police, Beard left his residence where the argument had taken place and was walking along a street when Wagon allegedly drove his pickup over the curb, struck Beard and then drove off.

Wagon was later arrested at his home and jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It’s not immediately known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police spokeswoman Georgette Allen says she didn’t have detailed information on the argument between Wagon, Beard and another man about beer.