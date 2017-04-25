Northern New Mexico College raises tuition

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — Facing the likelihood of state funding cuts for higher education, Northern New Mexico College is raising tuition 4.5 percent for most students.

NNMC’s Board of Regents voted 3-1 on Monday to raise tuition rather than impose programmatic and staff cuts.

The announcement comes after Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed the state’s higher education budget this month. She is expected to call lawmakers back to Santa Fe for a special session to finalize a budget that includes funding for colleges and universities.

“The tuition increase is solely based on the state budget challenges. No other issue was driving that decision,” College President Rick Bailey said in a news release.

Not all students are affected, according to the college. About 40 percent of students are protected from the increase by the college’s Tuition Promise Program, which locks in what full-time students pay in tuition and fees from the time they enroll.

NNMC, with campuses in Española and El Rito, has struggled with its finances over the years. The college’s books are under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office, which is questioning 744 hours of “potential” non-approved leave time by the former college president that may have cost the college $87,000, not including taxes and benefits. The audit also turned up problems involving no-bid contracts, housing and legal services totalling another $300,000.

The Auditor’s Office previously announced an alleged theft of $200,000 in cash and checks by its financial service director, who then resigned.

“We acknowledge that the college has its work cut out for it in terms of our fiscal processes and ongoing investigation,” Bailey said. “But make no mistake. The sole reason for the Board’s decision to raise tuition is the massive cut the college and higher education has endured from the state.”

NNMC raised tuition 8.9 percent two years ago and by 14 percent in 2013 while also cutting programs.