Briefcase: Promotions, hires and more

PROMOTIONS

Jeanette Contreras has been promoted to president and CEO of the New Mexico Society of CPAs. Contreras took over from Kelcy Flanagan in July. She graduated from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s in business management. Contreras has worked at the New Mexico Public Accountancy Board since 2014, and spent the last six years as executive director.

Adrienne A. Murray has been promoted to director of marketing and community engagement at the International Folk Art Market. Murray holds a bachelor’s in public relations from California State University Los Angeles, a master’s in public administration from California State University, Long Beach. She is an active member of the local community and fierce advocate for artists. In her new role she will responsible for managing IFAM’s marketing, communications, and outreach programs.

WELCOME

Christopher “CJ” Kurth has been hired as the chief technology officer by Aqua Membranes. Kurth earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in chemistry from the University of Minnesota. He is a 25-year veteran of the membrane separation industry, and has previously been in leadership roles at privately held and publicly traded companies well-known in the water sector, including: Osmonics, GE Water, NanoH2O, Nanostone Water, and Solecta. He has been awarded 26 US patents. In his new role he will oversee technology development, intellectual property creation and defense, production and quality control.

Heather Mock has been named head of school at Sandia Preparatory School. Mock will succeed Bill Sinfield who is retiring in summer 2022. Heather earned her bachelor’s degree in art history from Princeton University and her master’s degree in elementary education from Teachers College at Columbia University. She is also a graduate of the National Association of Independent Schools’ Aspiring Heads Institute. Mock began her career at Sandia Preparatory school nearly 30 years ago teaching, coaching and leading trips for the school’s Outdoor Leadership Program. Since then she has moved on to become the founding head of school at Compositive Primary in Aurora, Colo. She was also associate head of school and kindergarten through eighth grade director at Dawson School in Lafayette, Colo. Before Dawson, Heather was upper school class dean at Kent Denver School. Founded in 1966, Sandia Preparatory School is an independent co-ed school with a nationally recognized college preparatory program for students in grades 6-12.

APPLAUSE

has been recognized as Lawyer of the Year in labor and employment litigation by Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business and The Best Lawyers in America. Jarrett is the managing principal and the litigation manager of the Albuquerque, New Mexico, office of national employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. His focus is on counseling and representing employers, government entities and Native American tribal organizations regarding labor and employment disputes. Chambers USA and Best Lawyers honor the top attorneys across the country for excellence in client service and for their contributions to the legal profession.

ETC.

Walt Bolic is now president of the board of directors at Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless. Bolic was president and CEO of Delta Dental of New Mexico for 16 years before retiring in 2016. He also has significant experience in the health industry working for two hospital systems and a health plan.

John D. Johnson is president elect of the board of directors at Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless. Johnson will succeed current board president Walt Bolic, who took over when Sigrid Olson retired. He has extensive background in education, social work and health care administration and began working with nonprofit organizations in 2010 with United Way. Johnson has served in a variety of leadership roles across Presbyterian Healthcare Services and currently serves as the vice president and chief service officer of the Presbyterian Health Plan.

Vanessa Williams has joined the board of directors at Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless as board secretary. After retiring from a major network’s news division, Williams produced and hosted a radio show, became chaplain at Overlook Medical Center in New Jersey and graduated from New York Theological Seminary. In addition to 27 years of prison ministry experience, she holds a Level one ACPE certification and a master’s of arts in pastoral care and counseling.

Rick Doxtator has joined the board of directors at Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless as board treasurer. Doxtator spent many years in chief financial officer positions of various New Mexico-based health care organizations, most recently in workers’ compensation insurance.

Sigrid Olson is now immediate past president of the board of directors at Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless. Olson is retired after more than 25 years leading Federally Qualified Health Centers and other nonprofit organizations, and an additional 12 years practicing law.

WESST Farmington Women’s Business Center has launched registration for Changing Women Rising: Business Tools to Help Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs. This no-cost small business development training will be offered virtually for indigenous women who want to learn how to start and grow a business. This six-week session starts Oct. 11 and will teach basic introductory concepts and help build skills. Each of the courses will be centered around experiences, ideas, values and beliefs to help identify common entrepreneurial pitfalls. While the Women’s Business Center Programs are geared toward women they are open to anyone, at any stage of their business development. To register, visit clients.wesst.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=20410095