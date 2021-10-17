 Dion’s to open location in Farmington - Albuquerque Journal

Dion’s to open location in Farmington

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Courtesy of Dion’s

Dion’s will soon be landing in the Four Corners region with the opening of a Farmington location early next year, according to the company.

Located near E. Main and Gila/30th, the store will serve up all the classic Dion’s options, from pizza to salads to subs, spokewoman Audrey Johnson said in a news release.

“We have a lot of passionate fans in Farmington,” Dion’s CEO Mark Herman said in a release. “We appreciate that the community is active in everything from high school sports to arts to outdoor activities, making it a natural fit for us.”

The opening of Dion’s 27th location is expected to create 70 job opportunities, with a focus on youth development, Johnson said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Dion’s to open location in Farmington
ABQnews Seeker
Dion's will soon be landing in ... Dion's will soon be landing in the Four Corners region with the opening of a Farmington location early next year, according to the company. ...
2
Ready or not, it's another disruption: 10-digit dialing
ABQnews Seeker
New rule needed to prepare for ... New rule needed to prepare for 988 national suicide hotline
3
Nob Hill Music survives economic hardship by selling old-school ...
ABQnews Seeker
60% of store's stock is vinyl ... 60% of store's stock is vinyl records
4
NM native poised to step into CEO job at ...
ABQnews Seeker
From Silver City paperboy to one ... From Silver City paperboy to one of state's highest-profile positions
5
Early voting expands across metro area
2021 city election
20 locations open in Bernalillo County 20 locations open in Bernalillo County
6
CYFD chief vows agency will protect tribal adoptions
ABQnews Seeker
Vigil, in first speech, also promises ... Vigil, in first speech, also promises to boost transparency, accountability
7
Road rage suspected in ABQ's latest homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting linked to crash near Montgomery ... Shooting linked to crash near Montgomery and Morris NE
8
Suspect arrested in slaying in North Valley last year
ABQnews Seeker
Calls, texts to victim found on ... Calls, texts to victim found on alleged shooter's phone
9
Lincoln County News shuts with death of publisher
ABQnews Seeker
Jose Peter Aguilar Jr. dies at ... Jose Peter Aguilar Jr. dies at 77