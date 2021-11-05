 Understanding each other: The Backseat Lovers to bring its indie sound to Meow Wolf - Albuquerque Journal

Understanding each other: The Backseat Lovers to bring its indie sound to Meow Wolf

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Utah-based rock band The Backseat Lovers will perform in New Mexico for the first time at Meow Wolf on Friday, Nov. 5. (Courtesy of Grandstand HQ)

Joshua Harmon and Jonas Swanson finally got some time at home.

The musicians are excited to get a break and recharge.

“It’s been fun on the road and now we finally have some time at home,” Harmon says. “The weather is beautiful and we’re soaking it all in.”

Harmon and Swanson are half of the rock group The Backseat Lovers. They are joined in the band by KJ Ward and Juice Welch.

The band is currently on its North American tour, which will bring it to Meow Wolf in Santa Fe on Friday, Nov. 5.

They’ve released an EP “Elevator Days” and a full-length debut, “When We Were Friends.”

The Backseat Lovers’ streaming success crossed over to alternative radio, where they quickly entered the Top 20 led by early champions KKDO/Sacramento and Alt Nation, where “Kibly Girl” was a No. 1 most played song.

Harmon says for the last few years, the band has been working on a new record.

“It’s really getting there now,” Harmon says. “It’s to the point where all we have to add are a few bells and whistles to it.”

Harmon and Swanson are the primary songwriters for The Backseat Lovers, though before songs are finished, each member has a hand in the product.

“Our process starts with an acoustic guitar and then we hash the structure out,” Harmon says.

Swanson says the biggest challenge for the pair working together is compromise.

“We’ve learned in order to understand each other, we have to listen to one another,” Swanson says. “We’re not always perfect, we’re just always being as open as possible.”

Since the first album, the band feels like they’ve grown stronger together.

“We’ve been able to live together for a couple years and that’s been one of the things that has brought us closer as a band,” Harmon says. “Collaborating has become a big part of what we do.”

Harmon and Swanson are looking forward to getting back on the road to perform.

The show at Meow Wolf will be the band’s first show in New Mexico.

There have also been discussions about the set list for the next leg of the tour, which has led to three solid set lists.

“We have a decent stack of new stuff,” Harmon says. “We have enough material where we can switch it up and the sets will be entertaining and challenging for us. With the introduction of the upcoming album, that will give us more room to play with the live show.”

The Backseat Lovers
With Branson Anderson
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
WHERE: Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, Santa Fe
HOW MUCH: $15 at meowwolf.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'The Harder They Fall': Filmed in New Mexico Western ...
Entertainment
Jeymes Samuel grew up a fan ... Jeymes Samuel grew up a fan of Westerns.But there was something amiss while watching t ...
2
Back after 'rough year: Zach Williams brings his 'Rescue ...
Albuquerque News
On the road is where Zach ... On the road is where Zach Williams feels the most comfortable.He missed it during 2020 ...
3
Ghostly twist: 'Harland Manor' adds thrill, drama to paranormal ...
Entertainment
Steven R. Monroe knows his way ... Steven R. Monroe knows his way around a horror film.He's been at the helm of the 2010 ...
4
Hoops and hopes: Apple TV+ series 'Swagger' looks inside ...
Entertainment
Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to ... Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to tell a story.He's mostly been behind the scenes on ...
5
'Dopesick' tells the story of the epicenter of struggle ...
Entertainment
Ian Unterman has been on numerous ... Ian Unterman has been on numerous sets over the course of his career.Yet, the time he ...
6
On the record: Musician Jesse Korman widely praised for ...
Entertainment
Jesse Korman is a genius in ... Jesse Korman is a genius in the recording studio.That's often said when musicians far ...
7
Governor weighs bolstering safety on NM film sets
ABQnews Seeker
Says industry must 'step up' after ... Says industry must 'step up' after deadly accidental shooting
8
Dog gone?: Disappearance of 'NCIS' pooch explained; it may ...
Entertainment
Disappearance of 'NCIS' pooch explained; it ... Disappearance of 'NCIS' pooch explained; it may be a while before NBC gets a second season of 'Transplant'
9
Tension, balance and emotions
Arts
Exhibition of paintings by two artists ... Exhibition of paintings by two artists reveals the deeper instincts of their natures
10
'Tremendous honor': New Mexico military retiree featured in four-part ...
Blogs
Cody Ayon grew up knowing that ... Cody Ayon grew up knowing that service is a way of life.As the son of a Mexican mom an ...