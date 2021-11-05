 Hope springs 'Eternals': Chloe Zhao makes a superhero movie that lingers long after you leave the theater - Albuquerque Journal

Hope springs ‘Eternals’: Chloe Zhao makes a superhero movie that lingers long after you leave the theater

By Moira Macdonald / The Seattle Times

From left, Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals.” (Sophie Mutevelian/Marvel Studios)

So, what happens when you hand a massive Marvel Comics Universe movie to a brilliant maker of small-scale, meditative independent movies? Something different, it turns out – not always in a good way, but definitely something fresh, and maybe that’s what the MCU needs right now. Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals” has its flaws; in a nutshell, it’s too long (very few movies, superhero or otherwise, can justify breaking the 2.5-hour mark), it’s got some pretty slow spots midfilm and it’s desperately in need of a bit more wit.

Ikaris, played by Richard Madden in Marvel Studios’ Eternals.” (Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Maybe it’s hard to have much of a sense of fun when you’ve been around for thousands of years, as this movie’s main characters have. But what it does have is a palpable, artful mood; this is a movie full of superheroes who spend time thinking and feeling, and of special effects that aren’t just zippy but often delicately elegant. If that’s not a phrase you’ve heard applied to a comic-book movie before … well, like I said, this one’s a little different.

A more-or-less stand-alone MCU installment (with a few in-jokes for the hardcore fans, who should definitely stick around for two post-credit scenes about which I’ll breathe not a whit), “Eternals” takes place in multiple time periods. It unfolds simultaneously in the present, in which a far-flung band must reunite when alien predators called Deviants begin to attack humanity, and throughout the past, as we revisit numerous key moments in the group’s history. And it’s a very long history: 7,000 years.

Essentially, the Eternals are immortal aliens, living among humans – like vampires, but minus the biting and plus a strong social conscience – and charged with protecting the world. There are 10 of them, all new to MCU movies and all with their own special powers. It’s a remarkable group for a superhero movie in that they look like all of us: diverse in gender (this is the first Marvel movie with an equal number of male and female heroes), race, age, sexuality, nationality and ability. (Not that they really look like all of us. Any group fronted by the likes of Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden has an obvious extra superpower: bone structure.)

Zhao brings a creative eye to the action sequences: I loved an early London scene in which a red bus suddenly becomes reduced to crimson confetti, floating like leaves in an autumn wind. The Deviants look like enormous lizards whose very skin seems to be dangerously fraying; they’re both fanciful and menacing (pity most of the scenes they’re in are so murky, though). The golden, runelike figures that elaborately encircle the Eternals as they don their warrior garb are poetry in motion.

From left, Karun (Harish Patel), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) in Marvel Studios’ Eternals.” (Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

And it’s fun getting to know this crowd and seeing their personalities and back stories slowly emerge: the on-and-off love affair between Chan’s soulful Sersi and Madden’s more mercurial Ikarus; wisecracking Kingo (a delightful Kumail Nanjiani, this movie’s not-so-secret comedy weapon), who’s been living as a Bollywood star; childlike Sprite (Lia McHugh), who appropriately has a Peter Pan-ish haircut; warrior Thena (Jolie), who moves with balletic grace; cerebral Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), whose mind we can see as it sketches visions in the air.

For all the nuance that Zhao brings, “Eternals” is still a superhero movie, with all the pleasures and limitations of that genre. The screenplay, credited to four writers, has some flat spots and awkward dialogue, and there’s a lot of superhero-ish standing around, with the Eternals posing in their beautiful warrior outfits like they’re shooting an album cover. It’s a long sit, but a day later I find myself still thinking about Chan’s quiet, mesmerizing presence at the film’s center, and how Zhao had the confidence to let that performance speak so softly. It’s a different kind of superhero movie; not to everyone’s taste, but made for us all.

‘Eternals’
3 stars
RATED: PG-13 (for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality)
WHEN: Now playing
WHERE: AMC 12, Century Rio 24, Cottonwood, Flix Brewhouse, High Ridge, Icon Cinema, Winrock 16, Starlight Cinema 8 (Los Lunas), Premiere (Rio Rancho)


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'The Harder They Fall': Filmed in New Mexico Western ...
Entertainment
Jeymes Samuel grew up a fan ... Jeymes Samuel grew up a fan of Westerns.But there was something amiss while watching t ...
2
Back after 'rough year: Zach Williams brings his 'Rescue ...
Albuquerque News
On the road is where Zach ... On the road is where Zach Williams feels the most comfortable.He missed it during 2020 ...
3
Ghostly twist: 'Harland Manor' adds thrill, drama to paranormal ...
Entertainment
Steven R. Monroe knows his way ... Steven R. Monroe knows his way around a horror film.He's been at the helm of the 2010 ...
4
Hoops and hopes: Apple TV+ series 'Swagger' looks inside ...
Entertainment
Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to ... Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to tell a story.He's mostly been behind the scenes on ...
5
'Dopesick' tells the story of the epicenter of struggle ...
Entertainment
Ian Unterman has been on numerous ... Ian Unterman has been on numerous sets over the course of his career.Yet, the time he ...
6
On the record: Musician Jesse Korman widely praised for ...
Entertainment
Jesse Korman is a genius in ... Jesse Korman is a genius in the recording studio.That's often said when musicians far ...
7
Governor weighs bolstering safety on NM film sets
ABQnews Seeker
Says industry must 'step up' after ... Says industry must 'step up' after deadly accidental shooting
8
Dog gone?: Disappearance of 'NCIS' pooch explained; it may ...
Entertainment
Disappearance of 'NCIS' pooch explained; it ... Disappearance of 'NCIS' pooch explained; it may be a while before NBC gets a second season of 'Transplant'
9
Tension, balance and emotions
Arts
Exhibition of paintings by two artists ... Exhibition of paintings by two artists reveals the deeper instincts of their natures
10
'Tremendous honor': New Mexico military retiree featured in four-part ...
Blogs
Cody Ayon grew up knowing that ... Cody Ayon grew up knowing that service is a way of life.As the son of a Mexican mom an ...