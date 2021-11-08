Drive NM’s first continuous-flow intersection

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, “new traffic signals on U.S. 550 are placed farther back east and west of the intersection. A green light on the signals will allow traffic headed south on Tamaya Boulevard or north on N.M. 528 to make a left-hand turn and safely cross oncoming traffic, which will be stopped at red lights. Motorists will then navigate into new lanes on the far left side of U.S. 550 eastbound or westbound. Traffic heading north on N.M. 528 will be able to turn right and head east on U.S. 550 without having to stop at the intersection.”

NMDOT encourages drivers “to view video demonstrations at the U.S. 550 project’s website, www.keepmoving550.com.”

And in a news release last week,project officials acknowledged that the project was originally scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2021, but said that “unmarked underground utilities, supply chain shortages and other unforeseen circumstances caused delays.”

The November Signpost article says that according to NMDOT, work “rehabbing the older U.S. 550 bridges over the Rio Grande is to begin this month and extend into July.” It says the $1.3 million project “will upgrade the older bridge decks, replace an existing joint, and rejoin the structures to create what will appear to be a single six-lane bridge at street-level.”

It’s called a road diet, and it often involves narrowing the driving lanes “to improve safety, slow traffic and provide space for other modes of travel, like bicyclists,” according to a city news release.

The new striping, from Rosa Parks Road to Unser, “includes two bicycle lanes and decreases the vehicle travel lanes to two, a single lane in each direction.”

City Council President Cynthia Borrego says, “We met with neighborhood leadership to discuss the options to improve the road’s safety and limit the excessive cut through traffic.” The $7,737.50 project was paid for with City Council District 5 set-aside general obligation bond funds.

“From Ohio to Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania, people have commented on the road conditions. I just wanted to pass this along and to give a shout-out to our fair state of New Mexico!

“New Mexico is on everyone’s radar these days. I think we can look for a big surge in visitors turning residents. Our secret is out!”

