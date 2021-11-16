Reliable energy needed to support new industry

Over the last century, every industry has become reliant on electricity to function and stay competitive in one way or another. Whether it’s to power machines at a processing plant or market products online, the need for reliable, affordable electricity has become ubiquitous.

It is for this reason that I am saddened and disappointed to learn the Avangrid-PNM merger continues to face roadblocks. As old industries evolve and new ones, including the cannabis industry, are born, we can only expect our energy demand to grow. Continuing to source this electricity from fossil fuels is a dead end: Climate change will cripple the economy regardless of how much electricity we generate. We must do everything we can to hasten our state’s move to a renewable future – including welcoming Avangrid and its investments to modernize how electricity is generated.

After serving in our armed forces, then building a career on Wall Street and internationally, I returned to my hometown, Clovis, to be part of the most exciting new industry in our state – cannabis. I look forward to supporting the growth of this new industry, and at the bedrock is a need to ensure reliable, affordable electricity and making sure we shift toward renewable sources for energy generation, allowing my business and others to thrive well into the future.

Luckily, New Mexico is the land of plenty when it comes to renewable energy. Our wind, solar and geothermal energy potential combined puts New Mexico above any other state in the nation. To responsibly transition away from fossil fuels and harness these tremendous sources of sustainable energy, the Public Regulation Commission must embrace the proposed merger of PNM and Avangrid, a company with the know-how and financial backing to set the cannabis industry up for success.

Despite the recommendations of the hearing examiner, Avangrid is poised to propel New Mexico into a future of clean energy development, as well as provide $94 billion in customer rate benefits. This triple-bottom line approach is what we need and deserve, especially in the eastern part of our state, which is about to explode in regard to the legal cannabis industry.

Both renewable energy and recreational cannabis are emerging markets in New Mexico. While it took us some time to get to this point, the conditions are now ripe for a beautiful relationship between these two young industries. New Mexico sun and wind will provide clean energy, clean energy will provide a clean environment, a clean environment and clean energy together will support cannabis growth, and cannabis will support the economy, while honoring our agrarian heritage.

Seeking a sustainable supply chain is fundamental to creating a successful business. If we want to see the benefits of legalizing cannabis in New Mexico, we have to set up the industry for success, and that means welcoming Avangrid to our state. This goes for any other industry that depends on electricity and wants to have a prosperous future. I urge our Public Regulation Commission to support the PNM/Avangrid merger, ideally before the end of the year, ensuring the cannabis industry will be fully powered and ready to grow.

Brian Rogers is president of RB Farms, a new cannabis producer located in Pleasant Hill on homestead land from 1906.