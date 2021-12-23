 Lighting the way: New Mexico takes illumination to another level for the holidays - Albuquerque Journal

Lighting the way: New Mexico takes illumination to another level for the holidays

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

It seems the world slows down just a little bit around the holiday season.

In New Mexico, we’re fortunate enough to have unique traditions to help light the way.

Here are a few of the events that can be done on Christmas Eve.

Luminarias adorn the Old Town plaza. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Albuquerque

For decades, ABQ Ride’s Luminaria Tour has been a tradition for many on Christmas Eve. As in previous years, tickets for the annual event sold out in hours, but those willing can take their own tour. A map can be viewed at luminariatour.com.

Ticket-holders are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes before their scheduled departure, according to an ABQ RIDE news release.

Tour times are scheduled for 5:30, 5:50, 6:10, 6:45, 7:05 and 7:25 p.m. This year’s theme for the tour is “A Storybook Christmas.”

Bathrooms are available at the convention center. Drinks with lids will be allowed on the buses but food and open liquid containers are prohibited.

Free parking also will be available for disabled and special-needs individuals in the parking lot at the northwest corner of Third and Marquette NW, the news release said.

Parking underneath Civic Plaza is also free.

The major areas of the Luminaria Tour are: Old Town; the neighborhoods of Albuquerque Country Club; and Los Altos, off of Old Coors and Old Town. The tour lasts about 45 minutes.

Masks are required for passengers inside the Convention Center and on board buses during the tour.

“Luminarias in Lincoln” will take place beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at the Lincoln Historic Site. (Courtesy of New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs)

Lincoln

“Luminarias in Lincoln” will take place beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at the Lincoln Historic Site.

The event is sponsored by the Lincoln Pageant Committee and Friends of Historic Lincoln and featuring a special appearance by Santa and his trusty steed, Goober, the Longhorn steer.

Volunteers and participants will begin assembling the luminarias at the Pageant grounds at 9 a.m. and place the luminarias later in the afternoon. Lighting of the luminarias will commence around 4 p.m. At approximately 5-5:30 p.m., just before dark, a very special guest, Goober, the Longhorn steer will arrive at the Lincoln Community Church with Santa. Following the celebration of Goober and Santa’s arrival, the community will have a church service in the Community Church. Afterwards, there will be hot chocolate available to warm those who want to socialize or walk the street to view the luminarias. The event is free and open to the public.

 

The plaza in Old Mesilla will be adorned with luminarias on Friday, Dec. 24. (Courtesy of Visit Las Cruces)

Mesilla

The Town of Mesilla’s most awaited event will once again take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The beautifully historic community will be carefully lit up with traditional luminarias, all along Avenida de Mesilla, lighting the way to the plaza. Festivities will include live Christmas caroling and complimentary traditional Mexican hot chocolate. The event is free and open to the public.

 

The Canyon Road Farolito Walk is a holiday tradition in Santa Fe on Christmas Eve. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Santa Fe

Canyon Road is home to some of the world’s best galleries. Yet, on Friday, Dec. 24, the area will be transformed by farolitos as thousands of people visit for the annual Canyon Road Farolito Walk. The Farolito Walk is free and open to everyone. No reservations or tickets are needed. The walk, which starts on Christmas Eve at dusk, is extremely popular and draws thousands of people each year. Please be prepared for crowds and a slow moving pace. To avoid the rush, consider coming later in the evening, around 8 p.m. Strollers are very difficult to maneuver along the cobblestone streets and uneven sidewalks, in addition to blocking pedestrian paths and causing traffic jams. Visit farolitowalk.com for more information.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Artist Virgil Ortiz uses traditional pottery methods and merges ...
Arts
The clay called to Virgil Ortiz ... The clay called to Virgil Ortiz when he was 15 years old.The Cochiti Pueblo artist's w ...
2
Our home for the holidays
Arts
What we have all probably collectively ... What we have all probably collectively learned through this column, is that when it co ...
3
Thanks for the hoppy memories
Blogs
Carmen Duran was Instagram famous without ... Carmen Duran was Instagram famous without even knowing what an Instagram was.Some call ...
4
Water leak closes NHCC Art Museum to public
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum is closed to the public due to a water leak on Sunday. According to the Department of ...
5
Local actor Benito Martinez stars in multi-holiday rom-com 'With ...
Entertainment
Growing up in Albuquerque, Benito Martinez ... Growing up in Albuquerque, Benito Martinez found his love for acting.His mother founde ...
6
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar a cozy space to ...
Dining Reviews
There's something joyful about cooking holiday ... There's something joyful about cooking holiday meals. The planning, shopping, cooking and washing di ...
7
'Enchanted Foods of ABQ' returns, scouring the Duke City ...
Blogs
Lifting up others.This is the mantra ... Lifting up others.This is the mantra that Keith Allen and Felicia Masias live by.< ...
8
When dinosaurs ruled Antarctica
Entertainment
Sometimes patience pays off.For the New ... Sometimes patience pays off.For the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation, t ...
9
Artist Eric Romero draws inspiration from the Land of ...
Arts
Ideas run rampant in Eric Romero's ... Ideas run rampant in Eric Romero's head.It's a full-time job keeping them in order.