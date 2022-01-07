 ENMU, Lescombes Family Vineyards partner to support scholarships with Eastern Sunrise white wine - Albuquerque Journal

ENMU, Lescombes Family Vineyards partner to support scholarships with Eastern Sunrise white wine

By ABQJournal News Staff

Eastern New Mexico University and Lescombes Family Vineyards have released Eastern Sunrise sweet white wine to raise money for scholarships. (Courtesy of Eastern New Mexico University)

Eastern New Mexico University is getting creative when it comes to beefing up its scholarship fund.

Most recently that effort involves wine.

The school joined forces with Lescombes Family Vineyards. The New Mexico-based winery has rechristened one of its sweet white wines the Eastern Sunrise and revenue generated from its sale will go to the ENMU Foundation to support scholarships, said John Houser, assistant vice president of marketing and communications for the school.

Houser said he reached out to the vineyard about the partnership.

The vineyard has several restaurants across the state, including D.H. Lescombes Winery and Bistro on Rio Grande Boulevard across from Old Town. They offer a full menu, wine flights and membership in their wine club that includes one bottle of wine per month, a free appetizer every month and wine flight each month.

A news release from the university describes Eastern Sunrise is a “sweet carbonated white wine, with hints of peaches and honeydew.” The wine is available at Lescombes locations around the state and will be more widely available in the coming months.

“We celebrate and thank ENMU for this opportunity to work together,” said Florent Lescombes, president of Lescombes Family Vineyards. “Here, we have a partnership supporting local agriculture, employment, and increased scholarship opportunities. We are grateful this was such a great fit for both organizations.”

Houser said the university turned to the public for naming ideas and received more than 100 suggestions. ENMU alumnus Andrew Sanchez had the winning entry. Sanchez lives in Carlsbad and graduated from ENMU in 2021 with a master’s degree in counseling.

Bryan Hahn, also a graduate of ENMU and coordinator of creative services in the office of communication services, created the bottle design. The bottle features the historic administration building framed by a brilliant sunrise.

This is not the first time the school has used branding to raise money.

The exterior of D.H. Lescombes Winery and Bistro on Rio Grande Boulevard. (Courtesy of Lescombes Family Vineyards)

Houser said many universities around the country are branding products to help raise money for scholarships. Previously, it teamed up with Red Rock Roasters to launch Greyhound Grind coffee and Taco Box to release Silver Dawg Salsa. The school’s mascot is a greyhound.

Houser said many universities around the country have started using product branding to raise money.

“Also with COVID-19 affecting businesses in the state of New Mexico, ENMU wanted to partner with companies within the state to help support them during this difficult time,” Houser said. “Lescombes becomes the third partner with us on officially licensed products.”

Houser said the school will next partner with Enchantment Vineyards in Portales to release a red wine named Eastern Sunset later this winter.


