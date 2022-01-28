 Musician GR Swardson is a one-man rock band, preferring to perform solo - Albuquerque Journal

Musician GR Swardson is a one-man rock band, preferring to perform solo

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

GR Swardson is a one-man band because he plays guitar, bass and drums. (Courtesy of Boulder Rouge Digital)

GR Swardson is a one-man looping rock band.

Don’t believe it – just watch.

The Albuquerque native plays guitar, bass and drums as he builds his songs in real time.

“It takes a lot of practice and patience,” he says. “I love what I do and keep challenging myself by breaking my own barriers.”

Swardson also released his album, “Why Not Now?” at the beginning of this year.

Because it is only him on the album, he worked on it for nearly two years.

“It was about four or five months worth of creating,” he says. “The other time was spent tidying the music up. Everything on that album is all me. I’m pretty proud of that.”

Swardson’s love for music began at an early age.

But by the time he got into Del Norte High School, he was in jazz band and played jazz guitar and bass.

“The first band that I actually gigged with was after high school,” he says. “But I’ve been playing music since I was about six years old.”

GR Swardson is a one-man band because he plays guitar, bass and drums. (Courtesy of Boulder Rouge Digital)

Swardson find joy in putting chord progressions together on the guitar.

He’ll then move over to drum and bass and loop it all in.

“When it clicks, it’s just right,” he says. “That’s when I’m feeling the moment and the song just comes out.”

Working for nearly two years on his album, Swardson was able to amass a number of tracks – 22 to be exact.

But he had to whittle it down to a dozen that made the album.

“I’m used to editing,” he says. “Typically when I perform live, I do three-hour sets. It breaks down to 19 songs with a little break.”

Swardson’s next performance will be from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 5, at Lava Rock Brewing Company, 2220 Unser Blvd. NW. He also has a show from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10 at Canteen Brewhouse, 2381 Aztec Road NE.

Over the course of his professional career, Swardson has learned something from every opportunity.

“Why Not Now?” is the new album from GR Swardson.

He realized playing with other members of a band, doesn’t mean that everyone has the same passion for playing.

Which is why he performs solo.

“What’s really helped me grow is the people that I do play with,” he says. “When I lived in Denver for a few years, I discovered this guy playing on the 16th Street Mall. I brought my guitar and he helped me open up my soloing abilities. He had this extra loop pedal that he gave to me. That’s where it all started. The whole one-man band thing.”

Here are a few things you didn’t know about Swardson:

1 “I love coffee!”

2 “I’m a night owl.”

3 “I like to try to think on the brighter sides of things.”

4 “I can’t stand mustard, but I love honey mustard.”

5 “I play a Fernandes Retro Rocket Pro with a ‘ 69 Strat rail pickup.”

Online
To see more on GR Swardson’s music, visit grswardson.com

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Interactive, educational 'Jurassic Quest' comes to Expo New Mexico
Entertainment
'Jurassic Quest' features more than 100 ... 'Jurassic Quest' features more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a 'Triceratots' soft play area for ...
2
'Oppenheimer' to film in New Mexico this year
ABQnews Seeker
Casting calls start this weekend in ... Casting calls start this weekend in Santa Fe and Los Alamos
3
Catch a Fraggle on Apple TV+'s reboot of Jim ...
Entertainment
Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober ... Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care ...
4
Albuquerque-based filmmaker is back at the Sundance Film Festival
Blogs
'Long Line of Ladies' follows a ... 'Long Line of Ladies' follows a girl and her community as they prepare for her Ihuk flower dance, a girl's coming-of-age ceremony celebrating her ...
5
AMC series based on Tony Hillerman novels due sometime ...
Entertainment
A third and a fourth season ... A third and a fourth season will be coming for 'All Creatures Great and Small.'
6
ABQ named No. 1 for moviemakers for fourth year ...
Albuquerque News
Albuquerque is No. 1, again — ... Albuquerque is No. 1, again — for the fourth consecutive year. The city topped MovieMaker's 2022 'Best Places to Live and Work as a ...
7
'Euphoria' is a crackling live wire of a series
Entertainment
Sam Levinson's brilliant adaptation of the ... Sam Levinson's brilliant adaptation of the Israeli TV series of the same name, season two of 'Euphoria' is the polar opposite of a comfort-viewing ...
8
Urban Hotdog Company to be featured on Cooking Channel ...
Entertainment
Matthew Bernabe is no stranger to ... Matthew Bernabe is no stranger to making waves. When he opened Urban Hotdog Company nearly a decade ago, he gained local recognition for his ...
9
Exhibit looks at the landscapes of New Mexico, Colorado ...
Arts
Place can connect us to something ... Place can connect us to something beyond ourselves.For Placitas artist Joan Fenicle, t ...
10
Las Cruces film productions roar into 2022 with over ...
Blogs
In February, Jonathon Sepp will hit ... In February, Jonathon Sepp will hit the five-year mark at Film Las Cruces.In that time ...