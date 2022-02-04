Editorial: $50M request could ease nursing shortage

While the state Senate Finance Committee seemed receptive to a proposal by a coalition of nurses and educators to inject $50 million into the pre-licensure nursing pipeline, the $8.5 billion budget plan approved by the House on Thursday included just $5 million for an expansion of college nursing programs in New Mexico.

During last December’s special session, lawmakers earmarked $15 million of the state’s share of American Rescue Plan money for a grant program to be administered by the state Higher Education Department to help hire more nursing faculty and reduce training costs for students. Funding only a third of that commitment — and ignoring the coalition’s related request for $35 million — is an oversight we urge members of the Senate to fix in budget negotiations.

New Mexico faces a shortage of 6,200 registered nurses, according to a health care workforce report issued by the University of New Mexico last year. The number of nurses practicing in New Mexico fell by 14% in a recent four-year period, from about 18,200 nurses in 2017 to 15,600 in 2020, according to the Board of Nursing.

Much has been said of shortages of teachers and police officers in the state and the Legislature seems prepared to spend $130 million on salary increases for educators and $5 million for law enforcement retention bonuses.

Why would a lack of nurses be considered any less of a crisis? The demand for nurses has spiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to continue growing throughout the decade.

Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of Christus St. Vincent health system, said hospitals throughout the country are competing for nurses. Hundreds of hospital beds in the state, she told the Senate committee, are open because there’s no one to staff them.

Hospitals have to hire traveling nurses at three and four times the normal salary. And rural hospitals have been particularly hard hit since they already face retention challenges related to quality-of-life issues in small towns, said Deborah Walker, head of the NM Nurses Association.

A key solution, according to the coalition, is to expand the capacity of training programs with a key understanding that nurses tend to work where they’ve been trained.

Interestingly, reports of COVID-related burnout haven’t translated into falling interest in nursing professions. College leaders who spoke before the Senate panel last week said they’re already at capacity but could expand to handle more students if extra funding is approved.

In other words, there’s demand for more nursing education and there’s a demand for more nurses. Why would lawmakers ignore the obvious need for an investment in this critical area?

In addition to the $15 million, the coalition’s budget request includes $35 million to create faculty endowments to pay for professors of nursing.

The coalition pointed to data showing nurses usually stay to work where they’re trained, making it all the more important to expand nursing programs throughout the state.

The $15 million request could pay for hiring more nursing faculty, increasing faculty salaries to retain educators and reducing the cost of clinical training for students.

The state Higher Education Department would issue grants after evaluating applications. With 14 of 21 nursing programs already prepared to apply for funding this summer, that $5 million won’t go far.

“There’s no way out of this crisis other than growing our own nurses,” said Linda Siegle, a lobbyist for the New Mexico Nurses Association.

Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had it right when he opined the state should also consider free tuition and other incentives for nursing students. For now, including the $50 million in the state budget would be a good first step in addressing a crisis that affects all New Mexicans.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.