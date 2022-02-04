 Nichol: Learning to love a new pet after the pain of loss - Albuquerque Journal

Nichol: Learning to love a new pet after the pain of loss

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

Second in a series.

Diane and Richard called from the shoulder of Interstate 40 right after Jasper, the roadside beagle, had a desperately needed drink and snack. If you don’t carry dog food on a road trip a ham sammie from the cooler works just fine.

I’d treated their aging miniature poodle for congestive heart failure. We stayed ahead of Mandy’s abnormal heart rhythms and the fluid in her lungs until her 16-year-old ticker just couldn’t sustain life. We had shared that sense of relief when treatment adjustments reduced her symptoms but I always had to remind them that more challenges lay ahead.

You could see right through Diane’s denial as her special girl worsened. With tears in her eyes, and Richard’s, too, she divulged her chronic depression. Medication and counseling had helped but she feared a slide into darkness when she could no longer hug little Mandy. And, of course, that day came.

Over my career I have helped many pets and their grieving people through this sadness. Dogs and cats of my own, who had held my hand through tough times, have left my life. A replacement pet? Not yet. Allowing time for a loss to endure its miserable process finally eases the pain.

Diane didn’t know she was ready – but then Jasper happened. He was one sick pupster but I could tell right away that he’d flagged down the right motorists. We started the little guy on IV fluids and nestled him into our warm water blanket. Small, frequent protein-rich meals helped him along nicely.

Jasper wasn’t long in his new home when his anxiety disorder threatened to spike his new mom’s wheel. He wasn’t Mandy; he was someone else altogether. When home alone this hound dog barked and yodeled, chewed the furniture, pooped on the carpet and scratched the nice wooden door. Chaos reigned. Ungrateful dog? Ah, no.

They started with scolding, crate confinement and, of course, more scolding. Does this sound like a winning strategy? If you’ve tried incarceration and verbal tirades, don’t feel bad. Come back next week.

get group help: For help with behavior problems, you can sign up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week he shares a blog and a Facebook Live video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Nichol: Learning to love a new pet after the ...
Fetch!
Second in a series. Diane and ... Second in a series. Diane and Richard called from the shoulder of Interstate 40 right after Jasper, the roadside beagle, had a desperately needed ...
2
Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White ...
Fetch!
All the Presidents' pets, from dogs ... All the Presidents' pets, from dogs and ponies to cats and mice
3
Fear and pain are real, but are not a ...
Fetch!
Sometimes, we just have to have ... Sometimes, we just have to have faith that things will work out
4
'No Name,' later dubbed 'Faith' had close call on ...
Fetch!
Editor's note: This is the second ... Editor's note: This is the second in a four-part series The injured homeless cat, we later named Faith, had already became special to us. ...
5
Badly injured homeless kitty got care, brought faith
Fetch!
Faith was important not just because ... Faith was important not just because we loved her but because she taught important lessons. She has ...
6
'Back to normal' boosts pandemic pup costs
Fetch!
Some 23 million US households have ... Some 23 million US households have acquired a pet
7
Dazzling dog destination
Fetch!
New pet resort will treat your ... New pet resort will treat your pup like royalty
8
Study: Pets can catch COVID from their people
Fetch!
We can help protect them by ... We can help protect them by getting vaccinated ourselves
9
Free music returns to the Plaza, other venues
Entertainment
AMP Concerts' series opens this week ... AMP Concerts' series opens this week in Santa Fe