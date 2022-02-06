Egolf has championed many NM communities

Having elected leaders step up to do the right thing for the communities they serve is truly the cornerstone of our democracy. House Speaker Brian Egolf has been that leader in the state House of Representatives. He has always had an open door to his office to meet with advocates, people on the opposing side of legislation, and everyone in between. He has stood strong on issues of extreme importance to our communities across the state; support for driver’s licenses for our undocumented neighbors, passing the Civil Rights Act, championing women’s reproductive justice, fair tax policy for working families, and the list goes on.

Our experience working with him over many years has been extremely positive. He has always showed respect for community-based organizations and had an ear to listen. In fact, some of the biggest legislative victories for communities of color in recent memory have been accomplished under Speaker Egolf’s leadership and with his full support.

Among the most important accomplishments have been his steadfast support for expanding the Working Families Tax Credit, increasing the Low Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate, and economic support for families left out of ill-designed federal COVID-19 policies. This support for the economic empowerment of New Mexico’s working families, which are predominantly families of color, demonstrate his commitment to social justice.

In a time when politics can be so divisive, it’s important to stay focused on the policy issues that support our working families. In our experience, Speaker Egolf has been not only an ally, but also a champion on issues that matter most to us. This is not only reflected in his voting record, but also in the way that his office has welcomed us to be part of the conversation, to help come up with solutions, even during situations when we’ve disagreed.

We know that New Mexico’s working families are better off because of the support that Speaker Egolf has demonstrated for issues important to them and have no doubt that this support will continue.