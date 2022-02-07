 Native communities need their children - Albuquerque Journal

Native communities need their children

By Rep. Georgene Louis / albuquerque democrat

As a Native American woman, I know the importance of family and community support firsthand. I became a young mother when I was a sophomore in high school. My incredible intergenerational family offered me support and helped me raise my daughter so I could finish high school then complete my bachelor’s and law degrees. Native communities are families, and we have supported each other for generations. As a state legislator, I am proud to carry the critical needs of our tribes, nations, and pueblos to the New Mexico capitol.

During this 2022 legislative session, I am working to pass House Bill 135, the Indian Family Protection Act (IFPA), to ensure Native American families in New Mexico have better rights within the child welfare system. Tribal leaders, tribal child welfare workers, advocates, and impacted families have come together to craft IFPA. Together, our community is working to pass this legislation during the session.

IFPA recognizes the sovereign rights of the 23 tribes of New Mexico and their self-determination in preserving their cultural lineage through their children.

The need for IFPA couldn’t be more clear. Studies conducted in the 1970s found that more than one in four Indian children nationwide were removed from their homes and communities by state child welfare systems and private adoption agencies. Before 1978, approximately 80% of Native American families living on reservations lost at least one child to the foster care system.

After years of work by impacted families, advocates, and others, the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) was passed in 1978. Federal ICWA decreased rates of forced family separations and mandated that states honor the sovereignty of Indian nations.

ICWA is intended to “protect the best interests of Indian children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families.” It was created to address the long-standing and egregious removal practices that specifically targeted our Native children and to protect the well-being of Native children by upholding family integrity and stability.

Though states often did not fully follow through on the implementation of ICWA, federal ICWA provided critical minimum standards for Native children, families, and tribes in the child welfare system.

Yet today, individual parties and states like Texas, Indiana, and Louisiana are bringing cases to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge and even dismantle ICWA. Other states, including New Mexico, are deeply concerned and unsure about the future of federal ICWA, and they are moving to create protections that include and go beyond federal law.

Advocates in our communities throughout New Mexico want to ensure that we are taking this opportunity to not only enact the minimal protections of ICWA but also expand them and create a law that will work for our families.

Key to IFPA in New Mexico and mandates to CYFD will include: immediately communicating with tribes when the state receives an investigation on an Indian family, a focus on placing Indian children with their relatives, and requiring various support services connecting children to their tribal communities and traditional teachings.

Native children need their communities. Native communities need their children. New Mexico must act to pass the New Mexico Indian Family Protection Act today. Our culture, traditions, and our very lives depend on it.

Georgene Louis is a state representative in House District 26.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
To IRS, maid service clinches SE tax question
ABQnews Seeker
When a self-employed individual makes a ... When a self-employed individual makes a profit from running a business, the income is typically subj ...
2
Outdoor learning legislation a win for kids, communities
From the newspaper
Teaching lessons outside would reduce spread ... Teaching lessons outside would reduce spread of COVID, improve health
3
Native communities need their children
From the newspaper
IFPA will protect rights of Native ... IFPA will protect rights of Native families in child welfare system
4
Family Literacy Academy will help families help kids
From the newspaper
Families are a child's first and ... Families are a child's first and forever teachers, and your support has been more critical tha ...
5
One-on-One: Chile group leader hopes to inspire fellow millennials
ABQnews Seeker
Travis Day says he wants to ... Travis Day says he wants to repair ranchers' and farmers' public image.
6
Ottawa declares state of emergency amid protests over virus ...
From the newspaper
Thousands descend on city's downtown streets, ... Thousands descend on city's downtown streets, paralyze flow of traffic
7
Mortgage down payment help for Santa Fe educators
From the newspaper
Few can afford housing that meets ... Few can afford housing that meets their family's needs
8
Rash of bank robberies hits Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
According to FBI, some 20 incidents ... According to FBI, some 20 incidents have been reported since early Dec.
9
Literacy initiatives advance in Legislature
ABQnews Seeker
Programs would fund tribal libraries, teacher ... Programs would fund tribal libraries, teacher training in science of reading