Hey New Mexico, more government won’t save you

In Sen. Pete Campos’ Sept. 30 letter to the Albuquerque Journal, he informed us “children cannot succeed if they’re not healthy, with good food and clean air and water, safe homes and schools, and enriching environments. Parents cannot help them succeed if they are under stress and ill-prepared, damaged by their own childhoods and poverty. Businesses will not want to invest in communities if there is no quality of life or skilled workers. And the state cannot succeed if the economy is failing, if taxes scare off business activity, or tax policy serves business but fails to generate revenue needed for critical services.”

Luckily, according to the Senate Finance Committee, government with the “unprecedented influx of one-time federal stimulus money” can finally fix education, public health, public safety, crime, transportation, our home environments, poverty, work force development, economic growth and lower taxes. These investments — subsidies — can rid us of the oil and gas industry. Our quality of life will finally get better because government will make it better.

Really? Only more and expanded government programs can save us? Kids can’t succeed in school without government help? Parents can’t succeed as parents or workers without more government to tell us how? Neither can police, businesses or anyone else in the state? So, apparently we are the victims here — all of us.

New Mexico has already moved up to No. 30 of states in per-pupil funding and the median annual teacher salary of $54,411 with the opportunity to retire after 30 years with 70.5% of their salary. More funding and tapping “permanent” reserves is not the answer to our poor public school results.

Rather than throwing even more money into even more government initiatives, let’s be bold and do the right thing. How about evaluating how we are spending current funds, making sure our students are in class, making sure we have test scores to measure results and progress, making sure we use best practices like phonics, establish honest levels of achievement for each grade level that will lead to success after high school, incorporate instead of fight charter school successes and have teachers’ unions become more student-centric?

Instead of looking for more government to save us, how about taking a stand and doing the right things, with no excuses for poor behavior or poor performance?

Do we need government to tell us to not do drugs? Don’t tolerate or ignore drug use — get treatment for yourself or help others get treatment. Do we need government to say not to get pregnant if you can’t afford to care for yourself and your child or — if you are the father of a child — to stand up and be a dad?

When someone says “defund the police,” have the guts to say “are you crazy?” Don’t excuse domestic violence. Or the vandalizing of businesses, schools or buildings. Restore the rule of law to our justice system and acknowledge “catch and release” doesn’t work. Can’t we finally overhaul the ridiculous tax structure? And the broken capital outlay system? We can if we really want to.

We have studied and know what is needed to improve the business climate in our state; we just need the guts to take the necessary steps, not establish and fund another government program. An ethics commission is nice, but do we really need a committee to force our legislators to behave ethically? How about boldly living up to your oath of office and not tolerating those who don’t?

We can work toward a more green energy future, but can’t we “do it all” and not destroy the economy? Let us all be realistic about the staggering challenges of shifting to an all-green economy and the increasing world demand for energy and electricity.

Since the federal government is giving away money, we’ll take it. But making life better doesn’t start with new and more government programs. We are not victims, and we don’t have to wait for government to come and save us. The truth: government will never save us. A better New Mexico starts with each of us taking a stand and doing boldly right for each other and the state.