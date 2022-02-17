Let’s protect our youth by increasing tobacco taxes

For the past two years, New Mexicans have stepped up to protect their families and their neighbors from the deadly pandemic. They’ve stayed home, kept their distance, worn their masks, and gotten vaccinated and boosted to try to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus that can devastate the lungs. They’ve done this for the benefit of their communities and because it’s the right thing to do.

This year, the N.M. Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have a similar opportunity to step up and protect residents from a different, but equally deadly, threat to the next generation of New Mexicans – tobacco and e-cigarette use. They need to step up and increase tobacco taxes.

The use of e-cigarettes among New Mexico youth is growing at an alarming rate.

In 2019, 37.5% of New Mexico high school youth reported currently using any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationally, one in five teens – roughly 3.6 million kids – are vaping. Nearly half of e-cigarette users report using a device in school.

Youth who consume e-cigarettes are three times more likely to smoke cigarettes in adulthood. Among New Mexico high school youth, 8.9% reported currently smoking cigarettes.

Youth are more susceptible to the negative effects of nicotine, which can harm adolescent brain development, result in long-term addiction, negatively affect attention and cognition, and increase the risk of mood disorders. Nicotine may also contribute to the hardening of the arterial walls, which in turn may lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Flavored products continue to drive youth use: 85% of youth e-cigarette users report using flavored products, with fruit, candy/desserts/other sweets, mint and menthol reported as the most popular flavors. Among high school students who use flavored e-cigarettes, 30% report using menthol products and 46% report using such disposable flavored e-cigarette products as Juul. These products – along with cigarettes, chew, cigars and other synthetic nicotine products – guarantee long-term use and addiction to nicotine from adolescence to adulthood.

It’s time to reverse the trend. Increasing the price of tobacco through taxes is one of the most effective ways to protect kids from tobacco companies’ aggressive and targeted marketing efforts. Not only does increased cost discourage youth from buying and using tobacco, but also revenue raised through increased tobacco taxes can be used to fund health, and tobacco prevention and cessation programs. It’s also a win for businesses as reductions in tobacco use often lower health care costs.

As an emergency medicine physician working in New Mexico, I see the devastating health effects of tobacco use. Tobacco users have higher rates of such chronic diseases as heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, hypertension and diabetes, to name a few.

Increasing taxes on all tobacco products would have a huge impact on the health of all New Mexicans. It’s time for our legislators and the governor to protect our youth.

Dr. Drew Harrell is an emergency medicine and EMS physician practicing in Albuquerque.