Know the score

Since interest rates are low, credit companies may be making tempting offers to get you to take out a loan or sign up for a credit card. Take your time to make a good decision for you and your ongoing financial health before moving forward with such offers.

What’s a credit score?

A credit score is a three-digit number that sums up information on your credit report. The number changes based upon what happens in your financial life.

There are two different names for the credit score, FICO or VantageScore. The FICO score is named after the company that invented this three-digit scoring system in the mid-1980s, Fair Isaac Inc. The three major credit reporting agencies created their own scoring system, called the VantageScore, designed to produce a more consistent score across all three credit reporting agencies. Each credit reporting agency collects different financial information on you, and therefore, reports a different credit score.

Credit scores are designed to estimate your likelihood of repaying debt.

What are the ranges?

From NerdWallet:

• A score of 720 or higher is generally considered excellent credit.

• A score between 690 and 719 is considered good credit.

• Scores between 630 and 689 are fair credit.

• And scores of 629 or below are poor credit.

Other sites had different ranges and names with similar messages on the meanings.

What factors go into it?

• Paying bills on time. Any late payment can hurt your score. Late payments of 30 days or more past due stays on your credit history for years.

• How much you owe. Just because you have a high credit limit on your credit card does not mean you need to use it. Sites I looked at recommended using 30% or less of the credit limit. Lower is better.

• Credit age. The longer you have had credit, the better your score.

• Credit mix. Having more than one type of credit such as a loan and a credit card.

• How recently you applied for credit. When you apply for credit, an inquiry is made on your credit report and may result in a temporary dip in your score. For example, the application for a new credit card that offers airline miles, cash rewards for signing up or other incentives could negatively affect your credit score.

What does it really mean?

The score can affect whether you get approved for a loan or credit and the interest rate you pay on the loan. People with high scores generally receive lower interest rates on mortgages, credit cards and loans because they are seen as low-risk for defaulting on their payments. Middle-range scores will likely qualify for new credit, although not at ideal rates. Low scores mean a damaged credit history, such as defaults on different types of credit. It may also be the result of a bankruptcy, which remains on a credit record for seven years.

Establish credit

Start small. Your bank, credit union or other financial institution that you have an account with may offer a credit card. When you are approved for a loan or credit card, make payments on time and in full. Credit is also established by paying your utility bills on time.

Monitor your score

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, there are four main ways to get a credit score. (See the gov website below for additional links.)

1. Check your credit card or other loan statement. Many credit card companies and loan companies provide credit scores on the monthly statements or by logging into your account.

2. Talk to a nonprofit counselor. Nonprofit credit counselors and HUD-approved housing counselors can often provide you with a free credit report and score and help you review them. (I did not find a New Mexico nonprofit credit counselor on the website but did find housing counselors for New Mexico.)

3. Use a credit-score service. Many services and websites advertise a “free credit score.” Review these carefully, as you may be charged a fee for ongoing monitoring.

4. Buy a score. You can buy directly from the credit reporting companies. Know what you are buying and recognize efforts to sell extra products or services.

Get and review your credit report:

You’re entitled to one free copy of your credit report every 12 months from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies. It’s important to review your credit reports, which you can do at no cost to you at www.AnnualCreditReport.com. If there are errors on your credit reports, they can reduce your scores unnecessarily. You can submit information to correct the errors.

Sources: www.nerdwallet.com, www.investopedia.com and www.consumerfinance.gov.