Downtown arena would transform Albuquerque

New Mexico has a population of slightly over one million people living within 50-60 miles of Downtown Albuquerque. The city is the only metro area with a population of a million or more without a modern multi-purpose arena. The UNM Pit is a single-purpose facility, Tingley is a 65-year-old antiquated “barn,” and the Santa Ana Arena is undersized and thus not able to attract larger functions or big-name entertainers, and is located on a two-lane road 20 miles from the center of population.

The consultants engaged to determine the feasibility of the rejected soccer stadium projected it would be used only on 24 dates annually, whereas a multi-purpose arena could have a minimum of 100 events and as many as 150 if managed by competent and professional personnel. A multi-purpose facility would literally be “multi-purpose”: concerts, minor league hockey, NCAA regional basketball tournament games as the PIT no longer meets the NCAA requirements, large faith-based services, Gathering of Nations, arena football, exhibitions, trade shows, tractor pulls, indoor soccer and nationally televised boxing/martial arts matches. Also, Albuquerque could attract larger conventions if we had a nearby facility that could seat more attendees during plenary sessions.

Several times a week, big-name entertainers pass through Albuquerque in their multi-million-dollar tour buses. If we had a modern, large arena seating a minimum of 15,000, these shows would stop here.

During my tenure as city manager of Moline, Illinois, headquarters of Deere & Co., I was a member of the Quad City Civic Center Authority that planned and constructed a 12,000-seat arena. This arena operated in the black for 15 years until the Great Recession without ever promising this to taxpayers. Even though that metro-area population was just shy of 400,000, our first event sold out in 45 minutes.

Such a facility would be “transformational” for the following reasons:

• New Mexicans would not have to travel to Denver, Phoenix, Austin and Dallas for big-name entertainment.

• It would help to enhance Albuquerque as a convention site tourist destination.

• The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce states in a recent publication that successful downtowns include a “play environment” that includes shopping, entertainment and open spaces. The article goes on to state that more activity Downtown would help to revitalize the area; 80% to 90% of big city arenas are located downtown.

• Young people are leaving our region not only for lack of jobs, but also because they are attracted to such cities as Austin, Phoenix and Denver, all of which have a “big city” atmosphere.

The estimated cost of such a facility would be in the range of $100-$200 million; $100 million would be just 5% of the $2 billion the LFC is projecting the state has available for construction during the 2022-23 budget year.

Also, I believe that alternative uses of the federal funding windfall – other than funding earmarked for bricks and mortar – should be discussed through meaningful public input. Serious consideration of the use of our one-time federal funding should be given to such critical issues as affordable housing and behavioral health. Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino and I have recommended to the Senate Democrat Caucus that we direct $100 million toward a transformational statewide behavioral health program.