Rebates for electric vehicles are a waste of money

Democrats are scrambling to revise their “Build Back Better” legislation in a way that will allow them to get it through both the House and the Senate. The first thing they should do is scrap the generous rebates for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs).

Spending billions on rebate incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles is a waste of money. Most people who will buy electric vehicles will still buy them without the incentives – they will do it because they want to reduce carbon emissions, because they recognize that electric vehicles cost much less to operate, and in some cases because they want to be able to accelerate from 0-60 in three seconds. As evidence I would point to the fact there continues to be a long wait list for people who want to buy Teslas, even though Teslas are no longer eligible for rebates.

Moreover, studies have shown the electrical grid lacks the capacity to deal with a too-rapid increase in the EV fleet.

The key to getting more people to opt for electric vehicles is for manufacturers to offer electric vehicles with the features consumers want at a price they are willing to pay. Ford Motor Company recognizes this and will be launching in a few months an electric version of their popular F150 pickup. Ford says the new F150 Lightning will offer many attractive features that the gasoline-powered version will not have, for about the same price as the gas-powered version. The only disadvantage that I am aware of in the electric version is that its driving range will not be as great.

It is expected that demand for the new Ford Lightning will exceed Ford’s capacity to manufacture it. If so, why should the taxpayers subsidize the purchase of these vehicles?

The proposed legislation would give substantially larger rebates for the purchase of EVs, which are manufactured by a work force that is subject to a collective bargaining agreement, thereby giving an economic advantage to the companies with union work forces. How is this policy consistent with the Democrats’ claimed desire to promote economic equity? Democrats would argue the workers in non-union plants are not treated so well as those in union shops, but the fact is workers in all facilities have the right to be represented by a union, and in cases where elections have been held in non-union factories like Volkswagen’s they have voted against union representation.

Joe Biden promised to unite the country, yet this provision would clearly be divisive. In addition, it is politically foolish, as it will make it more difficult for Democrats to win the support of voters in red states.

Also questionable is the proposal to spend billions to pay for charging facilities. While there may be locations in remote areas where the government should provide them, that task in general should be left to the private sector. Convenience store owners will want to install charging facilities to bring traffic into their stores. Rather than just give money away, the government could make loans available for this purpose at low rates and still save a lot.

The money saved by scrapping these programs could be used to finance other programs like broadening Medicare coverage to include dental, vision and hearing.

Scrap the rebates!