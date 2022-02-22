$8.5B spending plan is actually the right size for NM’s needs

New Mexicans have become so accustomed to state budgets stretched to the breaking point around the state’s many needs that a budget that fits properly looks extravagant. But, while the proposed General Appropriation Act of 2022 is the largest state budget ever sent to the governor, it is far from extravagant. The proposed act, House Bill 2, remains a prudent spending plan focused on the needs of New Mexicans.

This year is one of those rare years when the Legislature was able to go beyond maintaining critical services with limited investment in high-priority programs into broad investments in the prevention of crime, services for crime victims, the development and retention of a high-quality education workforce, programs for our struggling public school and college students, a clean environment, and the many, many other areas that have not always received everything they need.

New Mexicans need this kind of broad investment. It’s almost a cliché to mention New Mexico’s low ranking on standards of well-being. Poverty, educational attainment, child maltreatment, substance abuse – New Mexico ranks poorly on all of these and more. Solving these problems can’t just be finger pointing. We need to get serious about properly funding efforts to pull our children out of poverty, improve our schools, protect our air and water, support our businesses and make our communities safer.

House Bill 2 includes $8.5 billion in recurring appropriations and, along with the separate legislation that pays for the Legislature and the supplemental appropriations bill known as “House Bill 2 Junior,” would increase state spending during the budget year that starts July 1 by 14% over current year spending.

It includes a 12.3% increase for public schools, including funding for substantial pay raises for teachers and all school staff. Higher education would get a 3% increase, and both the opportunity scholarship and the lottery scholarship programs would get enough money essentially to make college free. Spending on health and human services would include funding to boost the health care workforce, expand suicide and gun violence prevention efforts, and continue to transform the child protection system into one that prioritizes early intervention, and family therapy and services.

Law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and crime victim services would all get substantial increases to develop a system that prioritizes prevention over punishment and supports improved policing because research shows us that certainty of punishment is a greater deterrent to crime than harsh penalties.

The state’s primary business incentive programs would get infusions of funds, and the percentages of funding increases for natural resource agencies are all in the double digits to fill long-vacant positions, improve oil industry regulation, and create new offices to regulate recreational marijuana and address climate change.

The spending plan leaves reserves at 29% of planned spending, a level that we learned during the pandemic closures and concurrent collapse in the oil industry is enough to keep the state afloat during an economic downturn.

The proposed General Appropriation Act reflects a year of work, countless hours of hearings and discussion, assessment of program performance, consideration of how to balance the needs of all the programs provided by state government, and a hard-fought consensus. It passed with overwhelming bipartisan votes in both the House and Senate. It is, indeed, the largest spending plan ever passed by the Legislature, but it is the right size for New Mexicans, their children, their families and their communities.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, executive director of the Greater Gallup Economic Development Corporation, has served in the New Mexico Legislature representing McKinley and San Juan counties since January 2001. She is also a member of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee.