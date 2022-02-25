 Avokado Artists offering a one-stop music licensing boutique - Albuquerque Journal

Avokado Artists offering a one-stop music licensing boutique

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Tom Frouge is the mastermind behind Avakado Artists and has launched a music licensing component for the film and TV industry. (Courtsey of Avakado Artists)

Tom Frouge likes to keep himself busy.

When he’s not planning for events like Globalquerque!, the New Mexico-based producer is leading Avokado Artists. The arts organization has been around since 2004.

Frouge recently launched his latest venture – a one-stop music licensing boutique featuring music from not only the Avokado Artists roster of exceptional and award-winning artists but other fantastic musicians and songwriters as well.

The move will benefit filmmakers in New Mexico with their projects, as the New Mexico Film Tax Credit would extend to the services.

“The idea has been percolating for quite some time,” Frouge says. “When the pandemic hit, one of the things that managers were faced with was where’s the income stream going to from artists? We had to launch a central place where people can license the music. It’s great to have the Avokado artists catalog up there. We’ve reached out to other artists and continue to add to the growing catalog.”

Rob Martinez

Frouge also wanted the catalog to be unique. It features musicians in a vast array of genres ranging from rock and pop, to instrumental music, as well as Latinx and cumbia.

Some of the artists include Rahim Alhaj, Ani Cordero, Baracatunga, Nation Beat, Rob Martinez, Lara Manzanares, Vivalda Ndula, Los Reyes de Albuquerque, Fanfara Station, Nohe & Sus Santos, Nosotros and Dust City Opera.

“We kind of already have a ton of stuff in the catalog by world-class musicians and composers,” he says. “We also offer a couple of composers that can compose specifically for film. We also can do music supervision for films. There are decades of broad music experience here.”

Nohe Sosa

Frouge says with the film industry growing at a record pace, he wanted to wrap the services up in a way that would be appealing for the industry.

“Because we’re a New Mexico-based company, we fall into the tax incentive for film,” he says. “For a production to be able to get its music from a company based here, it saves them the money, but also gives exposure to the artists. This is cleared music that can be used for projects in the film and TV industry. We’d love to be on the radar of not only Netflix and NBCUniversal, but all the independent films that come set up here in New Mexico.”

More information can be found at avokadoartists.org/licensing or emailing info@avokado.net.

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Online
More information can be found at avokadoartists.org/licensing or emailing info@avokado.net


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Kaktus Brewing ready for a weekend jam-packed with entertainment
Blogs
Festivities include a Mardi Gras celebration, ... Festivities include a Mardi Gras celebration, belly dancers.
2
Avokado Artists offering a one-stop music licensing boutique
Blogs
The move will benefit filmmakers in ... The move will benefit filmmakers in New Mexico with their projects, as the New Mexico Film Tax Credit would extend to the services.
3
Emptying the Notebook: Where'd the Lobos' fight go?
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, states and other odds & ends from Tuesday's Lobos road loss at Utah State.
4
Emptying the Notebook: Another frustrating February for Lobos?
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, stats and ... Some extra notes, quotes, stats and analysis from Sunday's Lobos road loss at San Jose State.
5
Masks gone again – for some, not ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic still too uncertain to return ... Pandemic still too uncertain to return to normal
6
Emptying the Notebook: Unlike Tuesday, Lobos run out of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more odds & end I emptied out of the old notebook after Thursday night's 83-68 ...
7
Three breweries join forces to help benefit the Welstand ...
Blogs
$1 from every pint of Red ... $1 from every pint of Red Beers & Rice Lager sold will benefit Welstand.
8
Santa Fe-based filmmakers bring the life of a cappella ...
Blogs
'Just a Mortal Man: The Jerry ... 'Just a Mortal Man: The Jerry Lawson Story' will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, on New Mexico PBS.
9
Cancer brings on the fight of her life
Blogs
'If anything seems wrong with you, ... 'If anything seems wrong with you, go see a doctor. Just go,' ABQ woman advises