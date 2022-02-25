 NHCC to host live music, dance performances celebrating Carnaval - Albuquerque Journal

NHCC to host live music, dance performances celebrating Carnaval

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Carnaval celebrations include colorful costumes. (Courtesy of Frank Leto)

Frank and Pilar Leto have worked tirelessly for more than 15 years bringing Carnaval to Albuquerque.

The festive season, occurring before Lent in Latin America and Caribbean nations, as well as parts of the United States, is one of the world’s biggest celebrations.

The Letos are bringing “Carnaval 2022: Queenie, Queen of Carnaval” to the National Hispanic Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26.

“Last year, Carnaval was canceled and we’ve been working on this show for months,” says Frank Leto, organizer. “We’ve been working on choreography since September. We are taking a chance with putting the show on, but the COVID numbers continue to go down and we feel a little safer.”

Frank and Pilar Leto are the masterminds behind
Albuquerque’s Carnaval celebrations. (Courtesy of Frank Leto)

Carnaval was first celebrated at the NHCC in 2002 and has been a regular part of its programming since 2006.

Like previous years, there will be performances by Frank Leto & PANdemonium, which includes local musicians César Bauvallet, Kanoa Kaluhiwa, John Bartlit, Howard Cloud, Steve Figueroa, Bo Razon, Tomas White and Frank Leto.

The performance also features the Odara Dance Ensemble with Evelyn Linzy, Victoria Gutierrez, Darrin Visarrga, Amina Dunn, Sabrina Carabajal and Pilar Leto.

Each year has a theme and Frank Leto says this year’s is based on the children’s book of the same name which he wrote during the pandemic.

His 6-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, illustrated the book, which follows a little girl named Queenie as she learns how Carnaval is celebrated in a handful of locations.

As the book is read to Queenie on stage, it will be projected on screen for the audience to view as well, alternating with live music and dance.

The story will be read to Ameera Pickett by her father, Trey Pickett, a dancer in Albuquerque.

Frank Leto’s original music is based on Carnaval traditions of Brazil, Trinidad, Cuba and New Orleans.

“This year is real special for me because I’m an early childhood educator and I write for children,” he says. “This brings together the passions I have in my life.”

‘Carnaval 2022: Queenie, The Queen of Carnaval’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26

WHERE: Albuquerque Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: $17-$27, plus fees at nhccnm.org


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico-based chefs, bakers, restaurant earn prestigious James Beard ...
ABQnews Seeker
To be nominated for a James ... To be nominated for a James Beard Award means something is being done right. On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the 2022 restaurant ...
2
'The Afterparty' a high school reunion murder mystery
Entertainment
Series starring Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz ... Series starring Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz streaming on Apple TV+.
3
Janis Ian kicking off final North American tour in ...
Entertainment
The tour supports her new album ... The tour supports her new album 'The Light at the End of the Line.'
4
'The Good Doctor' to return to ABC Monday lineup ...
Entertainment
Syfy decided last fall not to ... Syfy decided last fall not to order a second season of 'SurrealEstate.'
5
Opera 'Frida' looks at poignant moments in the life ...
Entertainment
Librettists could pen an opera about ... Librettists could pen an opera about Frida Kahlo at virtually any period of her turbulent life.< ...
6
'BMF' inspired by the true story of the most ...
Entertainment
Though the series began airing on ... Though the series began airing on Starz in the fall, because of streaming and on-demand services, 'BMF' has gained more traction enteri
7
Netflix's 'Murderville' delivers improv crime solving
Entertainment
Series stars Will Arnett and a ... Series stars Will Arnett and a celebrity guest
8
Magician won the top prize in the 16th season ...
Entertainment
'America's Got Talent: Extreme' will arrive ... 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' will arrive on NBC on Feb. 20.
9
Do something special for your significant other, family or ...
Entertainment
Romantic partners don't have a monopoly ... Romantic partners don't have a monopoly on celebrating Valentine's Day
10
High and Dry Brewhouse hosting a party celebrating making ...
Blogs
On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will ... On Saturday, Feb. 12, it will celebrate not only four years in business, but making it through a pandemic as a fledgling business.