NHCC to host live music, dance performances celebrating Carnaval

Frank and Pilar Leto have worked tirelessly for more than 15 years bringing Carnaval to Albuquerque.

The festive season, occurring before Lent in Latin America and Caribbean nations, as well as parts of the United States, is one of the world’s biggest celebrations.

The Letos are bringing “Carnaval 2022: Queenie, Queen of Carnaval” to the National Hispanic Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26.

“Last year, Carnaval was canceled and we’ve been working on this show for months,” says Frank Leto, organizer. “We’ve been working on choreography since September. We are taking a chance with putting the show on, but the COVID numbers continue to go down and we feel a little safer.”

Carnaval was first celebrated at the NHCC in 2002 and has been a regular part of its programming since 2006.

Like previous years, there will be performances by Frank Leto & PANdemonium, which includes local musicians César Bauvallet, Kanoa Kaluhiwa, John Bartlit, Howard Cloud, Steve Figueroa, Bo Razon, Tomas White and Frank Leto.

The performance also features the Odara Dance Ensemble with Evelyn Linzy, Victoria Gutierrez, Darrin Visarrga, Amina Dunn, Sabrina Carabajal and Pilar Leto.

Each year has a theme and Frank Leto says this year’s is based on the children’s book of the same name which he wrote during the pandemic.

His 6-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, illustrated the book, which follows a little girl named Queenie as she learns how Carnaval is celebrated in a handful of locations.

As the book is read to Queenie on stage, it will be projected on screen for the audience to view as well, alternating with live music and dance.

The story will be read to Ameera Pickett by her father, Trey Pickett, a dancer in Albuquerque.

Frank Leto’s original music is based on Carnaval traditions of Brazil, Trinidad, Cuba and New Orleans.

“This year is real special for me because I’m an early childhood educator and I write for children,” he says. “This brings together the passions I have in my life.”