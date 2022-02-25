Artist Kurt Van Hoffmann sees ‘stonework like stained glass’

Kurt Van Hoffmann is a stone artist by day.

And a stone artist by night.

The Santa Fe-based artist makes a living doing stone work for homes.

He doesn’t stray too far away from the medium when he creates art for himself or for other clients.

“I’ve been doing stone work for over 20 years now,” he says. “I started doing the art aspect about five years after I started my career in stone work. When I first started, the pieces I made were never for money. I wanted to add color and substance to an area.”

Van Hoffmann began his stonework career at 19 – when the Las Campanas gated community was being built in Santa Fe.

He apprenticed for six years in stone masonry, from fabrication, problem solving, abstract solution finding, and implementation of positive results.

He studied philosophy at University of New Mexico while keeping his day job, and later studied English and creative writing at Santa Fe Community College.

He continues to study under other highly skilled artisans in the field.

“I’m a student first,” he says. “It doesn’t matter what I’m creating, I’m looking for it to be as perfect as it can be. Most of my work doesn’t look the same. I try to make one aspect of it different so that it stands out.”

Van Hoffmann says his art changed after he recovered from heart surgery a few years ago.

“I made this decision that I was going to do pieces that were going to have more meaning to them,” he says. “I use them as a way to express myself and not be repressed. I use my artwork to speak about me and my life. I did this one piece in Albuquerque and it’s about my relationship with my kid, his mother and family. It was great to get out the feelings.”

Then there’s the spiral piece that I did when I was sick.”

“That one is perfect to me,” he says. “It carries so much of what I went through.”

Van Hoffmann has built his business by word of mouth.

After a year away from making art, he’s back working with mosaics.

“I really love doing it on cinder block walls,” he says. “I see the stonework like stained glass. It’s a cathartic process for me now whether I’m doing it for art or for work.”

As Hoffmann continues to find his voice through his art, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “I love what I do for a living, and I feel blessed for it very lucky.”

2 “I appreciate clients with vision that have faith in my abilities.”

3 “I have the most beautiful boy in the world who will be 3 in April. And he has taught me some things about love that I never knew and possible.”

4 “I really get into my projects and lose myself in them.”

5 “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I did a six-year apprenticeship and studied under a variety of skilled masons and I still continue to study today. My goal is to kick out masterpiece stone and tile work.”