When you can’t walk safely, something’s gotta give

Once again, we are the worst. Both as a city and a state, we have failed to create transportation systems that protect human life and the planet on which we do our best to survive. I’m not talking here about our city and state’s economic woes or our deep challenges in providing good, free public education. I’m down to the nitty gritty stuff; I’m down to the very basic challenges of walking or bicycling down a street safely in Albuquerque and, more to the point today, surviving a street crossing in important, central parts of our city.

We just set a new and dismal record, a new national low. We have allowed, yes allowed, more pedestrians to be killed by cars on our streets than ever before. And we blamed it on them. Yep. Apparently, they asked to be hit. Forty-nine human beings were killed on our city streets last year. A Feb. 19 article in the Journal details the numbers. Inquiries resulted in the reporter receiving 17 completed police reports on these fatal crashes. Every one of them cited “pedestrian error” as a reason for the collision of a vehicle and a human being.

So what does “pedestrian error” mean in real life? Most basically, it means that someone who is walking makes a mistake. Applied to cases where that walker gets hit and killed, the “mistake” is almost always that they chose to cross a lane of vehicle traffic and probably chose to do so where there wasn’t a marked crosswalk, with or without a pedestrian crossing signal. Our state traffic laws state clearly that we aren’t legal when we cross a roadway anywhere besides within the painted lines of a marked crosswalk. So why would anyone do this? We all know that cars routinely speed here; not even the police refute this. We all know that you never step on the gas at a green light until one or two speeding vehicles race through the red light they face. Why cross without the protection of that white stripe of paint on the pavement? Does being illegal condone death?

The statute states: “Between adjacent intersections at which traffic-control signals are in operation pedestrians shall not cross at any place except in a marked crosswalk.” The thing is, “adjacent” means, go ahead and look it up, “lying near, close, or contiguous.” In our town, marked crosswalks are few and far between. A person walking through a commercial or business district, along any of our multi-lane speedways very often has to walk blocks out away from their destination to find a marked crosswalk. Even then, it may not have a pedestrian crossing signal.

And do our cars stop when they see a person waiting to enter a crosswalk? I think our pedestrian fatality rate shows pretty darned clearly our drivers do not stop for people on foot. Check out Matt Reisen’s excellent article cited above, wherein a man who stopped to let a pedestrian cross then watched as another car swerved around him and killed the pedestrian. It’s a terrible truth.

Our roads were designed to let vehicles drive fast and without impediment. It’s time to slow them. We know how to do this. It’s time to respect life, the two-legged kind. Heck. The four-legged kind, too.