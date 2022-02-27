Changes needed for more to serve as lawmakers

Over the past several years, New Mexico has made huge strides in electing diverse state lawmakers. Today, the majority of our legislators in the House are women and people of color. Yet, many elected leaders find themselves forced into difficult decisions when navigating the outdated system that maintains barriers for any hardworking New Mexican wanting to serve at the state’s Roundhouse.

As a long-time organizer, serving as state representative for House District 19 has been a distinct honor, but I will not be running … again this fall. During a rare evening break in this 30-day session where I didn’t find myself catching up on my daytime job, my 3-year-old daughter and I played her favorite game in which we switch roles. Basically, I’m the baby and she’s the mom. As the game unfolded, she told me in her innocent way, “Mom, you’re crying, but I can’t hug you right now. I’m working.”

As all parents know, kids behave in uncanny ways that reflect their experiences in the household – and this small, but poignant moment, broke me. As a working mom of a young child, I cannot continue sacrificing the health of myself and my family to … serve as a state representative. Until we modernize our state Legislature, I worry other working parents will have to make these types of decisions or, worse yet, decide not to run at all.

The diversity found at our Legislature has brought forward legislative priorities that better reflect the needs of hardworking New Mexicans. This can be demonstrated in recent successful legislation that prioritizes the needs of working families and communities of color, such as the child income tax credit in this year’s tax bill, HB 163, and the language access bill that I sponsored, HB 22, which would eliminate barriers for non-English-speakers to access the state services they need.

However, if we want this kind of progress to continue, we need to go beyond recruiting and electing diverse and well-qualified candidates. We need to make sure there are structures in place to support them to stay in office.

New Mexico is unique in having an all-volunteer legislature, which means that, unless they are independently wealthy, legislators still likely need to work full-time to support their families. Because the state Constitution demands our legislative sessions be limited to 30 or 60 days, being a New Mexico lawmaker often requires setting family and professional obligations aside entirely for those short, intense periods.

These policies are relics of a time when the state looked much different, when it was mostly men, who could be away from their ranches for only a month or two, passing bills and creating the state budget in Santa Fe.

Today’s New Mexico is much different, yet our lawmaking process remains the same. It is worth asking who this process benefits? And, more importantly, who does it leave out?

If we want to retain working parents and women of color in the Legislature, we need systemic changes. At minimum, we need to modernize sessions so it’s possible to serve your constituents without compromising the ability to support your family.

These outdated constraints are not only bad for lawmakers personally, but also they inhibit our policymaking. If legislators were compensated and sessions less compressed, lawmakers would be able to put more time and energy into working with constituents to create good community-led policy. For our Legislature to truly represent the people of New Mexico today, it needs to include and fully support the voices of working parents, women and people of color who wish to serve in our state’s Legislature.