 Changes needed for more to serve as lawmakers - Albuquerque Journal

Changes needed for more to serve as lawmakers

By Rep. Kay Bounkeua / albuquerque democrat

Over the past several years, New Mexico has made huge strides in electing diverse state lawmakers. Today, the majority of our legislators in the House are women and people of color. Yet, many elected leaders find themselves forced into difficult decisions when navigating the outdated system that maintains barriers for any hardworking New Mexican wanting to serve at the state’s Roundhouse.

As a long-time organizer, serving as state representative for House District 19 has been a distinct honor, but I will not be running … again this fall. During a rare evening break in this 30-day session where I didn’t find myself catching up on my daytime job, my 3-year-old daughter and I played her favorite game in which we switch roles. Basically, I’m the baby and she’s the mom. As the game unfolded, she told me in her innocent way, “Mom, you’re crying, but I can’t hug you right now. I’m working.”

As all parents know, kids behave in uncanny ways that reflect their experiences in the household – and this small, but poignant moment, broke me. As a working mom of a young child, I cannot continue sacrificing the health of myself and my family to … serve as a state representative. Until we modernize our state Legislature, I worry other working parents will have to make these types of decisions or, worse yet, decide not to run at all.

The diversity found at our Legislature has brought forward legislative priorities that better reflect the needs of hardworking New Mexicans. This can be demonstrated in recent successful legislation that prioritizes the needs of working families and communities of color, such as the child income tax credit in this year’s tax bill, HB 163, and the language access bill that I sponsored, HB 22, which would eliminate barriers for non-English-speakers to access the state services they need.

However, if we want this kind of progress to continue, we need to go beyond recruiting and electing diverse and well-qualified candidates. We need to make sure there are structures in place to support them to stay in office.

New Mexico is unique in having an all-volunteer legislature, which means that, unless they are independently wealthy, legislators still likely need to work full-time to support their families. Because the state Constitution demands our legislative sessions be limited to 30 or 60 days, being a New Mexico lawmaker often requires setting family and professional obligations aside entirely for those short, intense periods.

These policies are relics of a time when the state looked much different, when it was mostly men, who could be away from their ranches for only a month or two, passing bills and creating the state budget in Santa Fe.

Today’s New Mexico is much different, yet our lawmaking process remains the same. It is worth asking who this process benefits? And, more importantly, who does it leave out?

If we want to retain working parents and women of color in the Legislature, we need systemic changes. At minimum, we need to modernize sessions so it’s possible to serve your constituents without compromising the ability to support your family.

These outdated constraints are not only bad for lawmakers personally, but also they inhibit our policymaking. If legislators were compensated and sessions less compressed, lawmakers would be able to put more time and energy into working with constituents to create good community-led policy. For our Legislature to truly represent the people of New Mexico today, it needs to include and fully support the voices of working parents, women and people of color who wish to serve in our state’s Legislature.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Church vandalism shows we must help those in need
From the newspaper
Seek the well-being of Albuquerque. For ... Seek the well-being of Albuquerque. For in seeking the well-being of our city, we shall find our own ...
2
Changes needed for more to serve as lawmakers
From the newspaper
Over the past several years, New ... Over the past several years, New Mexico has made huge strides in electing diverse state lawmakers. T ...
3
Journal reader engagement focusing on underrepresented communities
Columnists
I moved to Albuquerque from Colorado ... I moved to Albuquerque from Colorado last November, marking the third time in my 53 years that IR ...
4
Building financial independence
From the newspaper
Managing your financial health is like ... Managing your financial health is like other habits. It can be learned, requires practice to make it ...
5
TOP OF MIND: With New Mexico expanding free college ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: With New Mexico expanding free college scholarship programs to most adults, are you thinking of going to college ...
6
Editorial: Balloon rule doesn't track
Editorials
With hundreds of millions of dollars ... With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake annually, not to mention the city’s reputation as the hot air balloon capital of the world, ...
7
Court rejects free speech lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Facebook profiles ruled not to be ... Facebook profiles ruled not to be public forums
8
Judge in high-profile guardianship case criticizes son, media
ABQnews Seeker
Hamilton pleads for removal of attorney; ... Hamilton pleads for removal of attorney; court denies request
9
Corrales coalition reroutes wastewater channel to build wetland habitat
ABQnews Seeker
Conservation area will cover 10 acres Conservation area will cover 10 acres