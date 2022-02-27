Editorial: Balloon rule doesn’t track

With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake annually — not to mention the city’s reputation as the hot air balloon capital of the world — Albuquerque has too much riding on airspace waiver requests.

A new FAA rule requires aircraft using Albuquerque Sunport airspace — much of the sky above the city — to have specific tracking technology known as “automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast” equipment. But, as anyone who’s soared on one knows, hot air balloons don’t have seat belts, much less a “permanent onboard electrical system” into which ADS-B devices can be integrated.

Sam Parks, operations manager for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, says it appears the federal agency wrote the rule without taking balloons into consideration. It isn’t the first well-intentioned blanket federal mandate that didn’t take state scenarios into account. Remember the nationwide speed limit of 55 mph from 1973-’95 that ignored wide swaths of highway through unpopulated America and had mixed results on safety?

“It’s not that we don’t want to comply with the regulation,” Parks explains, “but the way that it’s written, we can’t comply.”

Fiesta officials say the 2019 event, the last for which there are economic estimates, generated $186 million in total economic impact to the city and state. That’s a lot of money — not to mention once-in-a-lifetime thrills — jeopardized over a new tracking rule designed to prevent mid-air collisions.

Of which there have been exactly zero involving a balloon and a plane in the five-decade history of the fiesta.

Outside of the annual two-week event, recreational pilots and hot air balloon companies offer rides year-round to tourists, as well as locals celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, etc. Scott Appelman, founder and president of Albuquerque-based Rainbow Ryders, the largest commercial ballooning operation in the country, says the firm typically provides 25,000 rides a year in Albuquerque. But, now, Rainbow Ryders is having to cancel flights because of the FAA rule prohibiting balloons from flying over the city without the new tracking equipment.

Thanks to the new rule, local Rainbow Ryder pilots are essentially banished to the West Mesa and Rio Rancho for launches, denying customers the dramatic views above Albuquerque and the Rio Grande Valley. Appelman worries the waivers will cause safety issues as balloon pilots will be relegated for 50 weeks of the year to outside of Albuquerque airspace and have a steep learning curve over the city those remaining two high-profile fiesta weeks. That is “(s)etting Balloon Fiesta up with incidents, accidents or worse because you (should) practice where you play.”

World Balloon owner Murray Conrad says he can still use his launch site on the city’s far West Side — if crews determine the winds won’t blow them east and as long as their balloons go no higher than 2,000 feet. But that prevents passengers from getting the expansive views of higher flights and keeps balloons over less scenic locations.

Mayor Tim Keller has written to a local Federal Aviation Administration official requesting a waiver to the new onboard tracking system rule, similar to last year’s waiver, and was told the FAA has convened a work group to study the matter.

That’s a start. But Albuquerque needs more than a two-week reprieve with the requirement to come back every year, hat in hand. Ballooning is more than a huge industry here; it is part of the cultural fabric of the city.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury wrote FAA administrator Stephen Dickson and Albuquerque Air Traffic Control Tower manager Stephen J. Bond on Thursday expressing their concerns. “This is problematic for hot air balloons, the electrical structure of which cannot accommodate this type of tracking equipment,” they wrote. “While (the new rule) is an understandable concern for fixed-wing aircraft such as planes and helicopters, it is not substantiated for hot air balloons.”

And they point out that the safety which tracking equipment is designed to provide is not at issue: “Since the inception of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta nearly 50 years ago, balloon pilots have utilized Visual Flight Rules to keep themselves and their passengers safe. Using these rules, there have been no midair balloon-aircraft collisions in Albuquerque.”

Appelman says in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Rainbow Ryders also operates, air traffic control operators and the local ballooning community worked out terms for continued balloon operations in affected airspace. Heinrich, Luján and Stansbury are asking for a permanent, year-round waiver, similar to that granted to the Colorado Springs ballooning community. The new rule permits Air Traffic Control the discretion to grant deviations from the ADS-B tracking requirement.

Given that Albuquerque is home to the world’s premier hot air balloon festival, the national and international attention it garners, the tens of thousands of visitors it brings and the lack of balloon-plane safety issues, a permanent waiver is a common-sense solution.

This industry adds so much energy and excitement to the city and its skies. We join the call asking the FAA to show our balloonists some love and grant the permanent waiver ASAP.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.