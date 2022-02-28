 Editorial: From court to conductor, homegrown do NM proud - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: From court to conductor, homegrown do NM proud

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Lobo women committed to program

Jaedyn De La Cerda

University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury says Jaedyn De La Cerda, the 5-foot-6 guard from Roswell, wasn’t the quickest or strongest player. But with her work ethic, selflessness on the court and infectious positive attitude, he had no hesitation playing her.

De La Cerda and Antonia Anderson of Cibolo, Texas, played their last regular-season home game on Senior Night at the Pit, Feb. 19. They were both in Bradbury’s first UNM recruiting class. The COVID-19 pandemic got them another year of eligibility, and they are wrapping up their fifth seasons at UNM as “super seniors.”

The pair is to be commended for literally sticking with the program. “We came here together freshman year, and now we’re in grad school,” De La Cerda says. “It’s kind of amazing.”

Antonia Anderson

It has been amazing. Anderson is UNM’s career leader in games played and second in blocked shots. De La Cerda, who scored just 23 points and made two 3-pointers as a freshman, has become the 11th career scoring leader at UNM and fifth in career 3-pointers. She’s also the team’s heart and soul.

Her father, Willie De La Cerda, has made the 400-mile round trip from Roswell to all but two of his daughter’s home games with UNM. (That’s because no fans were allowed at those two games in 2020-21.)

The pandemic had the team playing almost all games on the road last season, camping out at out-of-state hotels for weeks on end. Players have spoken about how difficult that was. And earlier late last year someone stole the Mountain West championship rings of De La Cerda and teammate Shai McGruder from their Lobo Village apartment. But De La Cerda has remained a positive role model through it all, even becoming the face of the team on tickets.

Her family, the Alien City and the state’s flagship university should be proud.

Army band director strikes farewell chord

New Mexico native Col. Jim R. Keene conducts the U.S. Army Field Band.

Albuquerque South Valley native Col. Jim R. Keene had done it all as commander of the U.S. Army Field Band for seven years.

The 1983 Rio Grande High School and 1988 University of New Mexico graduate joined the Army in 1993. He has since led thousands of performances in several music units from Washington, D.C., to Germany. Keene performed many times at the White House and at countless public events in 13 countries, often in the biggest halls. He recently led the Armed Forces Chorus at the funeral of George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral.

But New Mexico has always been in his roots. Keene paid tribute to the Land of Enchantment over the weekend, conducting the U.S. Army Field Band in the performance of “America the Beautiful” at a show Friday night in Santa Fe, followed by the Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus performance of “Soundtrack of the American Soldier” Saturday night at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque. The “Soundtrack of the American Soldier” has been nominated for a Grammy.

“We honor the veterans of every generation who answered the call to defend this great land and recognize the soldiers standing guard today in more than 140 countries around the world who are proud to call America home,” Keene says. “I’m looking forward to returning to New Mexico and going fishing in my retirement.”

The Journal honors Keene for his service to the nation and welcomes him home.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


