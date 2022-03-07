 Albuquerque massage school begins night classes - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque massage school begins night classes

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque School of Healing Arts has now launched a night and weekend program with classes slated to begin late March, according to a spokeswoman for the school.

The 12-month program begins March 28 and will consist of 750 hours of classroom and clinical hours.

Students will learn Swedish massage therapy techniques and other practices like deep tissue massage, reflexology, pregnancy massage and sports massage.

An open house for interested applicants will be held on March 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 4600 Copper NE in Albuquerque.

For more information or to apply, visit ashanm.com.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque massage school begins night classes
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque School of Healing Arts ... The Albuquerque School of Healing Arts has now launched a night and weekend program with classes slated to begin late March, according to a ...
2
Use of pre-prosecution diversion program a point of contention
ABQnews Seeker
Offers accepted by clients of public ... Offers accepted by clients of public defenders rose more than threefold in 2021
3
Funding OK'd for building near Capitol
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers authorize $85M plan for state ... Lawmakers authorize $85M plan for state construction
4
Teen pregnancy leads to rape charges
ABQnews Seeker
Man, 22, alledgedly raped 14-year-old last ... Man, 22, alledgedly raped 14-year-old last summer
5
23K flunked emissions; Zia dropped from vanity plates
ABQnews Seeker
Data shows models from every year ... Data shows models from every year made from 1987-2022 failed emissions tests
6
Cook finds wallet with $2K, returns it to owner
ABQnews Seeker
Grateful man praises ABQ's virtue after ... Grateful man praises ABQ's virtue after wallet, cash returned
7
Man faces murder charge in shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Victim, 23, found dead in the ... Victim, 23, found dead in the driver's seat of a still-running vehicle, complaint states
8
Arrest made in April 2021 homicide
ABQnews Seeker
The suspected shooter in a an ... The suspected shooter in a an April 2021 fatal shooting in Albuquerque was arrested in West Texas. Domminick Muller, 21, was arrested Sunday in ...
9
Lobos top UNLV in regular season finale
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 27 points and ... Jaelen House scored 27 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 21 and the UNM Lobos beat UNLV in the regular season finale in the ...