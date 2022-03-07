Albuquerque massage school begins night classes

The Albuquerque School of Healing Arts has now launched a night and weekend program with classes slated to begin late March, according to a spokeswoman for the school.

The 12-month program begins March 28 and will consist of 750 hours of classroom and clinical hours.

Students will learn Swedish massage therapy techniques and other practices like deep tissue massage, reflexology, pregnancy massage and sports massage.

An open house for interested applicants will be held on March 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 4600 Copper NE in Albuquerque.

For more information or to apply, visit ashanm.com.