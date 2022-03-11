Gregory Scargall’s video series challenges him to be an open source to the audience

Each day is a gift and Gregory Scargall makes the most of it.

The Santa Fe native finds himself overwhelmed many days from viewers of his “All on Me” series which is on Facebook.

He describes it as coffee with a band where he takes a refreshingly honest truth about life, addiction, recovery, relationships and transformation.

“People that are coming and sharing how my message has resonated and how they are using it to infuse their life, it’s amazing,” he says. “That’s something missing in society. There’s so much division and isolation these days. We can be connected socially, but people are hungry for human interaction. It’s been a great experience for me.”

Scargall grew up in Santa Fe, but finished his final year in high school in California.

He began his career in public service when he enlisted in the Navy at 17, where he served for five years.

He moved back to Santa Fe in 2008 after the recession was key to him closing his sports apparel line. He became a teacher within Santa Fe Public Schools and ran for City Council in 2019.

During his run for council, domestic abuse allegations surfaced and he plead not guilty.

This was a point in his life where he made a move to change his life.

It’s also the reason, Scargall puts everything on the line in his series.

“When we can set aside our differences and the emotions that tie us together, you never know the ripple effects that one person can make in this world,” he says. “I feel like I have a great responsibility and it’s part of my journey accepting myself.”

Scargall says running for City Council and knowing he had stuff hidden in his past was scary.

“I knew I would have to take ownership,” he says. “I was embarrassed by it and it held me back. I know there are other people out there that are scared to put themselves out there. I challenge myself every day now. The minute that I brought out my true and authentic self out, it was a turning point.”

While the content for “All on Me” has changed over the years, Scargall tried to be open with his feelings.

“The first video I ever did was called ‘Finding My Voice’ and it was during the time I was collecting signatures for the ballot,” he says. “I would talk affordable housing issues on the video blog. It was really reaching an audience.”

Today, he tries to do the video blogs each morning and remains an open source to the audience.

“A lot of it is advice for me, because if I don’t hold myself accountable, I will ultimately revert back to myself,” he says. “I want to be a better version of myself. The whole message each day is inspired by what I’m feeling. I’m not perfect. I’ve made huge mistakes in my life. I don’t want those to define me. I want to add to my journey and narrative.”

Scargall says the video blog brings him the happiness that the Veterans Resource Center at the Santa Fe Community College brought to him.

“When I got that open at the SFCC, there were a lot of tears shed and hugs from some of the country’s most respected military,” he says. “That was an emotional challenging place. I always wanted to recapture that feeling and I think I’m on the right track.”

As Scargall continues his journey, here are a few things you didn’t know:

1 “I was an alcoholic by age 15, over my 18-year relationship with alcohol I racked up two DWI’s and a Domestic Violence charge that was my rock bottom. On July 22, 2022, I will be celebrating 10 years of sobriety and complete life transformation.”

2 “I’m a U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman veteran, who built a nationally award-winning Veterans Resource Center at Santa Fe Community College, while simultaneously completing three college degrees within five years highest being an MBA.”

3 “I love deadlifting. My current personal record is 525 pounds at 185 pounds at age 43.”

4 “In October 2020, I completely switched up my ‘healthy Western diet’ to vegan plant-based nutrition. I lost 55 pounds of fat, feel 20 years younger, and have more strength than ever.”

5 “I volunteer hundreds of hours every year responding to natural disasters as an advanced chainsaw operator and instructor with Team Rubicon!”

Online

View videos of Gregory Scargall on Facebook and search for Greg Scargall

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.