Arab states deserve new, better social contract

According to the DAWN 2021 Annual Report about the Arab world, the region’s peoples “continue to aspire to democratization and respect for human rights.” Tyrannical rule and foreign governments’ support of it are key impediments to democratization. The old social contract stipulated that regimes could rule as they saw fit as long as they provided for the safety and well-being of their peoples. Those pacts have clearly failed. Regimes are no longer able to fulfill their part of the bargain, and peoples’ aspirations have gone unmet.

The time for a new social contract based on different assumptions grounded in civil rights, pragmatic approaches to democracy, stability and personal security, and on new partnerships within civil society is long past due. Influential outside powers – notably the United States, Britain and France – should reexamine their support of autocratic rule and reassess whether such support truly serves their interests.

Autocratic regimes did serve American national interests on some important issues in the past two decades, but conditions in the region have changed dramatically since then. The quid pro quo formula between undemocratic regimes and the West has all but evaporated.

Outside patrons and protectors should work with willing regimes and Arab civil society to develop a new social contract that is future-oriented, people-focused and inclusive. Before examining the specifics of the proposed compact, let’s review two strategic American national interests that Arab autocratic rulers have helped the United States promote in lieu of Washington’s support for their tyranny.

Terrorism. Since September 11, 2001, U.S. national security agencies worked closely with Arab autocrats against terrorist organizations and groups, including al-Qaida, the Taliban, al-Qaida regional affiliated groups, the Islamic State or ISIS, and other groups in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere.

Twenty years since 9/11, the terrorist threat remains but has waned significantly. American national security agencies have acquired deep expertise in these groups and significant capabilities to track them, eliminate their leaders and degrade their operations. The support of autocratic regimes is no longer as crucial as it was then.

Iraq and Afghan Wars. The two U.S.-led wars in Afghanistan since the fall of 2001 and in Iraq since the spring of 2003 have for all intents and purposes come to an end. In the past two decades, the United States relied heavily on its Arab autocratic allies in carrying out these wars.

Much like during the global war on terror, as Washington doggedly cultivated Arab rulers’ support for its regional mission, it ignored their tyranny, endemic repression and corruption, aggression across their borders and divisive sectarianism. The issue of human rights was totally marginalized. Consequently, tens of thousands of peaceful Arab dissidents were incarcerated on bogus charges in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and elsewhere.

The United States accepted those regimes’ narrative of domestic stability and their fake claim such stability could only be achieved through enhanced restrictions on domestic freedom of expression. They got much more from Washington than what they gave.

Realistic path toward stability

Arab scholars have concluded the old social contract between Arab regimes and their peoples has collapsed. Despite the rulers’ lavish wealth, the peoples of the region are mostly larger, younger, poorer and inadequately educated. They lack meaningful health care and hopeful futures.

While most of the rest of the world has moved toward technology, innovation, job-creating enterprises and entrepreneurial startups, the Arab world, by contrast, continues to languish in a hierarchical, ossified failed nation-state system headed by unaccountable leaders and struggling publics. Yet these publics continue to yearn for democratic and accountable governance and human rights.

A new social contract seems the only realistic path toward real domestic and regional stability. To become workable, such a contract should involve influential foreign actors – notably the United States, former European colonial powers, legitimate community organizations, regimes and the private sector. Pragmatism, inclusion, realism and compromise should underpin discussions leading up to setting achievable goals and confidence-building benchmarks along the way.

The new social contract should include the following basic assumptions:

• It’s not about whether existing regimes should stay or go but about the publics’ free participation in the political process through fair and free elections.

• Government-private sector-civil society partnerships focused on entrepreneurial investments and national job creation initiatives should be financed by major employers, governments and foreign donors.

• Major educational and training initiatives that aim at growing a generation of young people – men and women – fully equipped to work in the technology-driven economies of the 21st century.

• Partners in the social contract should also fund major projects to promote healthy environments and halt environmental degradation across the region.

• Above all, the new social contract should focus on human dignity, the rule of law, equal opportunity, and sectarian and ethnic harmony.

Emile Nakhleh is research professor and director of the Global and National Security Policy Institute at UNM and a former senior intelligence service officer at the CIA. A longer version was published on ResponsibleStatecraft.org.