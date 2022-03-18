 The NM Pink Boots Society readies beer launch supporting women in brewing - Albuquerque Journal

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Hop Heroine is the 2022 Pink Boot Society collaboration brew. The label was designed by Mariah Cameron Scee, the director of art and branding for Second Street
Brewery in Santa Fe.

Celebrate women in March by lifting a glass and sipping some beer.

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate, the New Mexico chapter of the Pink Boots Society, a group of women who work in the brewing industry, got together on March 8. The group met on International Women’s Day to concoct a beer to celebrate women in their field and around the world.

Steel Bender brewer Weslie Rouse was part of the collaboration. She has been working there just under a year and it’s her first job in a brewery.

“This year’s beer is an American Pale Ale with a fun superhero theme called Hop Heroine,” she said. “It uses malted barley from here in New Mexico and a super special hop blend from Washington.”

The blend of hops, she said, will give aromas of berry and citrus. A portion of the Hop Heroine sales will go back to the Pink Boots chapters nationally to support women in the brewing industry.

Steel Bender brewer Weslie Rouse pours out the hops she used to help brew the Hop Heroine Pale Ale, which was this year’s Pink Boots Society collaboration beer. (Courtesy of Steel Bender Brewyard)

“As a new brewer, it has been a fantastic opportunity to be able to write a recipe and lead a brew day that will help support more women to do the same,” she said. “Everyone in the group is a hard working woman in the industry, from brewers to packaging experts to marketers to taproom managers.”

She called it a truly collaborative effort that includes creating the recipe, designing the label and packaging. They began planning in November and decided on a pale ale. Hop Heroine is the 2022 Pink Boots collaboration brew. Mariah Cameron Scee, the director of art and branding for Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe, designed this year’s label.

The group held this year’s collaboration brew at Steel Bender Brewyard on International Women’s Day.

“Our annual brew day is a great time for people to catch up, ask questions, share experiences about working in the industry,” Rouse said. “And just have a fantastic day brewing beer.”

They are aiming for a March 31 release. The beer will be available in packages and at participating breweries.

The Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706 is now serving its own beer, including this hazy IPA called Snow Day. (Courtesy of Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706)

DOWNSHIFT ROLLS OUT BEERS: Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706 is starting to roll out its own beers. The Old Town taproom opened late last year and has been serving guest beers as well as cocktails. They have partnered with industry veteran Eddie Gutierrez, who is also a co-owner. He has been working on the lineup at his brewery warehouse in Ruidoso. Now available are the Resignation Porter, which has big, chocolate notes up front followed by mild roast, coffee and caramel, balanced with a floral English hops flavor and bitterness. Also available is Snow Day, a medium-bodied hazy IPA featuring flavors of grapefruit and mango. Downshift is located at 303 Romero St. NW.


