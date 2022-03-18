José González looking forward to touring after pandemic

There aren’t too many times that José González has had time off.

Like many others, the pandemic squashed plans of touring for nearly two years.

González used his time at home during the pandemic to not only write new material but help raise his children.

It’s a pace that he is adopting moving forward.

“Touring will be done as it balances out with my home life,” he says. “Being on the road is always so thrilling, but I’m at a place where I can choose how long I leave home.”

González is currently touring in support of his latest album, “Local Valley.” The tour has him making two stops in New Mexico. He will perform at the Historic El Rey Theater on Sunday, March 20. The next night on Monday, March 21, he will travel to Santa Fe and take the stage at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

González usually works for three years on an album and “Local Valley” saw a similar flow.

He had half the album completed in 2018 and kept working on it until March 2020.

“I took a few months off and then I started working to complete the album,” he says. “I’m a slow songwriter to begin with and didn’t rush anything.”

It was during this time that González had the opportunity to spend with his children, Laura and Mateo.

He admits that his outlook on the world and life has changed since his daughter was born four years ago.

“The new album deals with many of the themes that I’ve been writing about before,” he says. “There are themes about our existence and our humanity, as well as life and death. When you realize that you are in the middle of life and older now, it does affect my writing.”

Despite his outlook changing after fatherhood, González remains a harsh editor.

“I have high ambitions and I’m aiming for higher standards because I’m a mediocre poet,” he explains. “I work a long time on songs because as a mediocre guitarist and poet, the process gives me time to polish to the point where I love it. I know people work faster and deliver gems quickly. I take my time to create my own gems.”

González plans to mix up his entire catalog to create the set list.

He’s looking forward to being back on the road, as the pandemic forced him to remain at home.

“Two years away from audiences is a very long time,” he says. “When it comes to being isolated from the world, it can affect you. As I’ve been able to start doing shows, it’s been really nice for me connecting with the audience. People are moving on and enjoying life again.”

As his tour continues this year through Europe and the United Kingdom, González will enjoy each performance as he knows his family is waiting for him.

“I want to be a part of them growing up,” he says of his children. “My girlfriend lost her job in the pandemic and I’ve had to balance it out. I have tours lined up and I’m looking forward to getting out and getting home.”