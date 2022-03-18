Editorial: Cautious optimism over Metro area’s latest future-forward project

The state of New Mexico will contribute $10 million in Local Economic Development Act funding for a new factory near the Sunport that will optimally deliver two big outcomes for Albuquerque — jobs and an enhanced status as an early adopter to a hydrogen economy.

Ten million bucks may seem like a lot of money, but it’s peanuts compared to the cost of building the plant and the potential impact on the economy when, or if, Universal Hydrogen starts manufacturing hydrogen fuel capsules and plane-retrofit technology in Albuquerque.

An international firm with operations in California, Washington and Toulouse, France, Universal Hydrogen says it will invest $254 million in a new factory at the Sunport, potentially employing up to 500 people there. The company made the announcement last week in a news conference with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The project, which is expected to generate more than 1,200 construction jobs over the next two years, could have a $700 million economic impact over the next decade.

This all sounds good, but is it too good to be true?

Unfortunately, recent history includes several examples of lofty manufacturing ambitions that never met projections.

Remember Eclipse Aviation? It promised to create the world’s first “very light jet” before the company went bankrupt in 2009. But Eclipse was later revived by new owners, who bought the company out of bankruptcy, relaunched it as Eclipse Aerospace, and now continue to build jets in Albuquerque — but on a much smaller scale than originally touted. Once projected to employ 2,000 people, the current iteration of the company, EAI, employs 50 workers, according to a May 2021 profile by AINonline.

Other companies never got off the ground. The city of Rio Rancho found itself embroiled in controversy back in 2010 after Green 2V Solar announced plans to build a 1-million-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant that promised to create 1,500 jobs with an annual payroll of $64 million. But when the company missed a deadline to break ground, citizens complained that proposed public investments in infrastructure at the build site should be redirected to other projects. The plant never materialized.

More recently, Group Orion, a Washington, D.C.-based aerospace company with plans to map and model the Earth’s surface using a network of satellites, announced plans in 2020 to build a massive campus near Kirtland Air Force Base. But a year later, Group Orion imploded amid financial and legal trouble, killing a project company representatives had said could eventually employ 2,500 people.

“From day one, we were cautiously optimistic,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement last December. “After waiting 8 months for them to seal the deal, it’s time we move on.”

Cautious optimism is an appropriate stance for any economic development project. But Universal Hydrogen comes in with a bit more cachet because of its ties to hydrogen technology — something the governor wants to develop in New Mexico.

Before the Universal Hydrogen announcement, New Mexico had joined with three other Western states — Colorado, Utah and Wyoming — to team up on a regional plan for a hydrogen energy hub that could compete for a slice of $8 billion in federal infrastructure funds.

The regional partnership came after several proposals to create a state-level hydrogen framework stalled during New Mexico’s 30-day legislative session.

So this new venture fits into a bigger plan to develop hydrogen production in New Mexico. Universal Hydrogen has created drop-in technology to retrofit existing planes to allow them to fly on hydrogen, plus modular storage capsules — or hydrogen fuel packs — that can be safely shipped to airports around the world to power up newly converted, hydrogen-based aircraft.

“We’re developing something considered improbable just a few years ago — a zero-carbon aviation solution,” said Jon Gordon, Universal Hydrogen co-founder and general counsel. “And we’ll be doing it very soon here in New Mexico.”

Fingers crossed this is a project with staying power.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.