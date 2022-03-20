Equal pay is achievable

Think back on a regular workday this year, maybe a Monday in January or February. It had its ups and downs. It was rainy, dreary. You left home before the sun came up; roadwork caused long traffic delays. Seeing colleagues you’ve come to know and like brightened it somewhat. But there were frustrations, too. Maybe barely making it to the office because you had a hard time finding parking; maybe it was a nail in your tire. And on top of that the added stress of the complex considerations you’re constantly assessing to keep yourself and your family safe from COVID.

If you’re a woman, the money you made that day was already in a man’s pocket by Dec. 31.

That’s the idea behind Equal Pay Day – the date on the calendar each year through which a woman who works full-time, all year-round must work to get paid the same amount as a man the previous year. In 2022, Equal Pay Day was March 15; 74 days after the start of the year. Thinking through this lens helps drive home the fundamental unfairness of the persistent gender and racial wage gap in our country. That wage gap is even larger for Black women (64%) and Hispanic Women (57%) compared to white non-Hispanic men.

The Biden-Harris administration has placed gender and racial equity at the center of its domestic framework for building a better America. The American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law contain meaningful levers for combatting structural inequities.

To understand how the gender wage gap expresses in our current economy, especially in the wake of COVID-19, the department released a new report: “Bearing the Cost: How Overrepresentation in Undervalued Jobs Disadvantaged Women During the Pandemic.” The report examines the varied experiences of working women during the pandemic. Some lost jobs, others left work to care for children or family, and still others did essential work putting their health and safety at-risk. Amid all this – for the first time in a modern recession – women saw worse employment impacts than men. Women lost 11.9 million jobs compared to 10.1 million for men between February and April of 2020.

The report unpacks a concept known as “occupational segregation,” or the division of men and women into different types of jobs. For example: 93% of childcare workers are women, but women are only 2% of electricians. The impact of occupational segregation is that women are concentrated in lower paying jobs that are undervalued, compared to the jobs with a high concentration of men. Occupational segregation contributed to women’s greater job losses during the pandemic. Its causes are deep and widespread across our society, ranging from outright discrimination to subtle stereotypes and social norms that push women into particular fields of study and career pathways.

Occupational segregation has significant consequences. It preserves racial and gender wage gaps while reducing economic growth overall. Segregation by industry and occupation cost Black women an estimated $39.3 billion, and Hispanic women an estimated $46.7 billion in lower wages compared to white men in 2019.

We studied the local effects of occupational segregation, and find that in New Mexico:

• Women’s wage gap compared to men is 78 cents.

• The wage gap for Hispanic women compared to white men is 55 cents.

• The wage gap for Black women compared to white men is 60 cents.

The good news is there are ways we can chip away at these disparities. For example, if you are a woman in a union, you made up your male counterpart’s 2021 earnings by Valentine’s Day, also known as Union Women’s Equal Pay Day. That’s why Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh has made supporting worker organizing and collective bargaining a key feature of the department’s Good Jobs Initiative, an effort to harness unprecedented worker power to make inroads toward fairer and more sustainable working conditions for all.

We can also take other actions, including the following:

• Supporting women as they enter male-dominated fields.

• Fighting to raise wages and ensure job quality in women-dominated jobs.

• Making high-quality, affordable and accessible childcare.

• Increasing funding for home- and community-based care.

• Supporting paid family and medical leave.

• Strengthening overtime protections.

• Demanding predictable scheduling.

• Ensuring racial and gender equity in all jobs, especially those newly created climate and infrastructure jobs on projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act).

Most importantly, we can recognize that the status quo – 74 extra days of the blaring alarm clock and the delayed morning bus before we are compensated equally with men – are not conditions we should accept. We must not resign ourselves to unfairness simply because it’s so typical. Instead, we can imagine a post-pandemic recovery that is truly equitable – one where Equal Pay Day is Dec. 31.

Roxann S. Griffith is the Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau in Region 6 and 8.