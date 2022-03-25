 24th Annual MasterWorks of New Mexico returns for in-person event - Albuquerque Journal

24th Annual MasterWorks of New Mexico returns for in-person event

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Red Roof,” Charles (Bud) Edmondson. (Courtesy of MasterWorks of New Mexico)

For nearly of a quarter century, Barbara Lohbeck has been bringing New Mexico master artists together.

Beginning on Friday, March 25, the annual MasterWorks of New Mexico will kick off through April 16 for the 24th year.

In 2020 and 2021, the in-person event was canceled due to the pandemic and went virtual.

“We had to go virtual the last two years, so this is an exciting time for us,” Lohbeck says.

Lohbeck always wanted to showcase New Mexico artists and the event has become one of the “must sees” during the spring.

“It began with a unique vision, that of combining the talents and experiences of existing fine arts organizations, each representing artists throughout New Mexico, to sponsor a show of New Mexico’s finest art,” Lohbeck says of the event’s history.

“Cholla Duo,” Penny Simpson. (Courtesy of MasterWorks of New Mexico)

The charter board of representatives consisted of the Pastel Society of New Mexico, the New Mexico Watercolor Society, and “Miniature Arts Bardean.” It founded, then included in its second year, a new organization for oils, acrylics and mixed-media not framed under glass, the Rio Grande Art Association.

Lohbeck says there will be workshops available for people to attend.

The one-day workshops are $50 each or all three for $125. Registration can be done at masterworksnm.org.

The first workshop is on April 4 with Juan Wijngaard and is called “Approaching Miniatures.”

It is an introduction to choice of materials and mediums. For this workshop the emphasis will be on the use of gouache and/or watercolor. Participants will be asked to bring an image or object they wish to paint as a miniature.

On April 6, “Modernizing Landscapes for Miniatures” with Rémy Rotenier will take place. The class will be working to create a miniature by rendering what is seen in a more abstract way. The student will then make decisions, scale it down and paint it as a 6 by 4 inch painting on French grey paper.

On April 13, “Wire Sculpting & Negative Space” with Gary Chaffin will take place. In the class, basic two-dimensional and three-dimensional techniques for sculpture will take place. Materials and tools are provided.

“Alejandro,” Patricia Baca. (Courtesy of MasterWorks of New Mexico)

The event will also feature several three-day workshops. Artist Natasha Isenhour will teach a pastel workshop on March 28-30, and an oil workshop on April 1-3. David Drummond will lead a watercolor workshop on April 8-10. More information can be found at masterworksnm.org.

Lohbeck says the spring show is comprised of four separately juried shows.

“Judges and jurors have been extremely qualified these past 21 years and have willingly given time and expertise to an exemplary show of New Mexico’s best,” Lohbeck says.

The artists represent the Pastel Society of New Mexico, New Mexico Watercolor Society and Rio Grande Art Association.

The judges and jurors this year are Michelle Dunaway, Elizabeth Hahn, Jeff Otis, Augustine Romero, Mary Sweet, Susan Brooke, Ann Lewis and Michael Meyer.

MasterWorks of New Mexico
WHEN: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 25; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through April 16; closed Monday and Easter.

WHERE: Hispanic Arts Gallery at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE

HOW MUCH: Free to attend, Expo New Mexico charges a parking fee.


