 David Berkeley will perform at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church - Albuquerque Journal

David Berkeley will perform at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Santa Fe-based singer-songwriter David Berkeley will perform at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26. (Courtesy of Kerry Sherck)

David Berkeley was born to write.

This is precisely why he’s not only a singer-songwriter, but an author.

The Santa Fe-based musician wrote his most recent release, “Oh Quiet World,” while traveling back to New Mexico after moving from Spain when the pandemic was beginning in March 2020.

He’s going to perform a show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales.

“I like small, intimate venues,” he says. “It gives a chance for the music to breathe and be taken in.”

Berkeley says the album was released digitally a few years ago and this will be the first time he has it available on vinyl.

“It’s the first physical release of the album,” he says.

Berkeley performed a show at the end of 2021 at the San Miguel Mission in Santa Fe.

He felt the show was different because it was being held in a church.

“There’s something magical about being in a space like that,” he says. “It’s transformative for everyone, I think. I’ve been trying to write songs that are spiritual and bring people to a space where they can be moved in a deep way. There are so many people that are hurt, afraid and looking for hope in the world. We’re so longing for togetherness and positivity.”

While “Oh Quiet World” has been available for a few years, Berkeley hasn’t slowed down with new material.

He has a few new songs and will perform some of them at the Corrales show.

“I’ve been working a lot with my duo,” he says. “It’s with this guy from England and I was there in December and we’re working on a big project.”

Berkeley has been immersing himself into performances around the country as well.

He says after the hard stop and devastation set in, he was able to take stock of where he was at within music and the direction he wanted to go.

“It was interesting to reflect on what I am doing,” he says. “I love sharing music that connects people and tries to find positive hope despite hard realities. That’s more important now more than ever. We’re all on this ride together. There’s a lot of suffering and we’re going to find light and try to celebrate the good in the world.”

David Berkeley
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26

WHERE: Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales

HOW MUCH: $20, plus fees at brownpapertickets.com


