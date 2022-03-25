 Artist Oliver Polzin finds working at Meow Wolf helped level up his skills - Albuquerque Journal

Artist Oliver Polzin finds working at Meow Wolf helped level up his skills

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Santa Fe-based artist Oliver Polzin enjoys being able to visit nature to find inspiration for his art. (Courtesy of Oliver Polzin)

Oliver Polzin is a modern-day explorer.

He sets off on quests to find inspiration for what becomes his art.

“It’s been gratifying exploring different parts of the area,” he says. “I’m always up for an adventure and see what transpires.”

The artist has made his home in Santa Fe and, until recently, was part of the innovators at Meow Wolf. He resigned after 12 years.

In the months that have passed, the goal is still the same for Polzin – which is to create.

Polzin grew up with a pencil in his hand from a very young age.

“I was given the tools to draw,” he says. “I feel like in a lot of ways, I was on a fast track with art. My parents divorced and got remarried. All four of my parents are creative.”

While going to college at Arizona State University, Polzin was enamored by architecture.

He often found himself drawing for three hours before bed.

And he found his place in art.

Today, he creates with gouache and ballpoint pen on paper.

He says the whole Meow Wolf experience encouraged him to think big.

Oliver Polzin’s work room. (Courtesy of Oliver Polzin)

“I’ve worked with mud and adobe when I first got to Santa Fe,” he says. “I’ve experimented with cardboard and soft sculpture. I’ve done a lot of animation. At Meow Wolf, I leveled up my skills in recent years.”

Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, moved to Santa Fe just over a decade ago and wasn’t planning staying.

That is, until he found Meow Wolf.

“These were my people and they are very motivated,” he says. “They make art in their spare time. In the early days, it wasn’t for money. It was about community and surprising ourselves. I kind of fell in love with Santa Fe. Part of it was because of Meow Wolf and the other part was the landscape.”

Polzin is slowly headed into a new direction with his art.

“I want to focus on a few mediums to go deeper,” he says. “I like seeing the world as a canvas. I love recycled art and I love seeing the potential that trash and natural objects have. It’s important to have that part of my process.”

Polzin spends a lot of time outside and enjoys being in the wild landscapes.

He doesn’t work from photographs and observes everything.

“When I go out into these landscapes, I change with the different ways the light can approach my eye,” he says. “A lot of my painting is very layered and I get things wrong many times before I get it right. It’s a pretty intense process of going back over what doesn’t look right.”

While Polzin continues his journey in art, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “I’m an amateur mycologist ( someone who works with fungi) .”

2 “I’m a cat person for sure.”

3 “I love to hike, bike, cross country ski, and just vibe in nature.”

4 “I play the ancient Chinese board game, Go. I’m a 1 dan.”

5 “I see art as a devotional practice for spiritual growth.”

Online
To view works by Santa Fe-based artist Oliver Polzin, visit Instagram and search for @all_over_pollution

 

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

