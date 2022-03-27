 In wake of the war in Ukraine, watch for investment rip-offs - Albuquerque Journal

In wake of the war in Ukraine, watch for investment rip-offs

By ellen marks / for the journal

The conflict in Ukraine could mean investors will see increased cyberattack threats and potential investment scams, the state Regulation and Licensing Department is warning.

“Difficult times can bring out the best in people, but as regulators, we know from experience that there are bad actors looking to exploit crises to perpetrate scams on unsuspecting investors,” Superintendent Linda M. Trujillo said. “Investors and firms alike should make sure they are taking the steps necessary to safeguard financial information and are on the lookout for potential investor scams.”

Such scams might be linked to the rising costs of energy and fuel, so be wary of “extremely risky or bogus investments within the energy sector, including possible oil and gas deals,” says the state Securities Division.

Consider it a red flag if you are offered an investment that promises significant or guaranteed returns, even though there is little or no risk. Delete unsolicited offers that might come to you by email or through social media, the division says.

Also, beware the “unscrupulous promoter” who tries to take advantage of investor fears during volatile financial market fluctuations. This could come in the form of someone trying to convince you to “leave the regulated markets in favor of ‘less volatile’ or ‘stable’ investment opportunities.”

Make sure the promoter is registered with the state to sell investments, and make the same check regarding the investment itself, the Securities Division says.

Talk to your financial professional before taking action to sell any of your investments.

$23.2m in losses: New Mexico did fairly well in a recent annual fraud report that breaks down the per capita number of reports filed last year. We came in at No. 30 and should be grateful we don’t live in Georgia, which took the No. 1 spot.

Still, that’s probably not much comfort to those whose losses made up the total $23.2 million swindled from New Mexicans. That comes to a median loss of $500, according to the Consumer Sentinel Network’s 2021 report.

The frauds that caused the biggest hit in New Mexico were imposter scams and identity theft.

Nationwide, victims lost a total of more than $5.8 billion to fraud last year, a $2.4 billion jump in losses from the year before.

instagram scam: If you’re on Instagram, don’t be fooled by an email telling you that you have violated copyright laws and must click a button to verify your account.

It’s a new type of phishing scam – with a twist, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Clicking takes the user to a website where you are told to enter your Instagram credentials.

“Most scams would end there, but not this one” the BBB says.

Next, you will get a pop-up that says you must verify your email address. You are given a list of email providers and when you choose yours, you’ll be told to enter your email address and password.

To make it all seem legit, the scam site redirects to the real Instagram website, which makes the whole thing seem more credible.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
We have answer to TAX TIME questions
From the newspaper
The tax filing deadline is Monday, ... The tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18. The N.M. Legislature passed bills with tax changes affe ...
2
Harness abundant renewables to stifle Putin, the petrostate
From the newspaper
We all know the saying: "When ... We all know the saying: "When you're stuck in a hole, stop digging." That's ...
3
Roxy's Law a win, but wildlife governance needs reform
From the newspaper
Unaccountable Game and Fish runs N.M. ... Unaccountable Game and Fish runs N.M. as a pay-to-kill game farm
4
In wake of the war in Ukraine, watch for ...
From the newspaper
Plus NM rates well in number ... Plus NM rates well in number of frauds reported; latest phishing scheme targets Instagram
5
Ignore critics and boldly pursue NM's hydrogen vision
From the newspaper
The adjournment of the 55th Legislature's ... The adjournment of the 55th Legislature's second session arrived with a bipartisan failure tha ...
6
Editorial: Pretrial release gone bad
Editorials
Pretrial release on house arrest isn't ... Pretrial release on house arrest isn't what it used to be; or even what it's supp ...
7
Aerial methane survey detects more pollution, waste
ABQnews Seeker
Permian Basin study points to greater ... Permian Basin study points to greater release of climate-warming gas
8
Archdiocese of SF bankruptcy mediation set
ABQnews Seeker
Long-running process derived from claims of ... Long-running process derived from claims of abuse against clergy
9
BLM extends Chaco comment deadline
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal for ban on new mineral ... Proposal for ban on new mineral leasing