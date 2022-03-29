Editorial: All NM capital spending needs more sunshine

“We should have been doing it from the start — shame on us for that,” Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart told the Journal last week. The Albuquerque Democrat was referring to not tying sponsors to projects in a $50 million “junior” spending bill Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed.

Senate Bill 48 allocated $360,000 to each of the 70 members of the state House and $600,000 to each of the 42 state senators to direct to projects and programs of their choosing. Not surprisingly, the package of pork sizzled through both chambers without a dissenting vote or a detailed paper trail.

The governor correctly chose to veto the junior spending bill because it only partially funded many of the 500 projects it contained. Lujan Grisham and top Democratic lawmakers have since agreed to a special session beginning April 5 that will focus on reviving the junior bill and additional tax rebates to offset high gas prices.

Like too much of our capital outlay spending, appropriations to fund public works projects are often done piecemeal, resulting in large amounts unspent and projects never being realized. There is currently more than $1.8 billion in allocated capital outlay money sitting on the sidelines that could be put to work improving our state’s built environment.

Another issue is the secrecy in who funds what. Lawmakers gave us half a fix last year, and now sponsors of projects in the main bill are released — albeit after the fact. The junior bill didn’t include any disclosure of how lawmakers divvied up their dollars. Stewart acknowledges lawmakers need to be more transparent and has set up a Senate subcommittee to look at ways to bring about transparency.

It’s easy: Lawmakers, their projects and the dollar amounts should be public record well before a session ends for all capital outlay, whether in the main bill or the junior. After all, it’s not their money: It’s taxpayer money that’s been entrusted to them to spend wisely, not anonymously.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.