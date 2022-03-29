 Editorial: All NM capital spending needs more sunshine - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: All NM capital spending needs more sunshine

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

“We should have been doing it from the start — shame on us for that,” Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart told the Journal last week. The Albuquerque Democrat was referring to not tying sponsors to projects in a $50 million “junior” spending bill Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed.

Senate Bill 48 allocated $360,000 to each of the 70 members of the state House and $600,000 to each of the 42 state senators to direct to projects and programs of their choosing. Not surprisingly, the package of pork sizzled through both chambers without a dissenting vote or a detailed paper trail.

The governor correctly chose to veto the junior spending bill because it only partially funded many of the 500 projects it contained. Lujan Grisham and top Democratic lawmakers have since agreed to a special session beginning April 5 that will focus on reviving the junior bill and additional tax rebates to offset high gas prices.

Like too much of our capital outlay spending, appropriations to fund public works projects are often done piecemeal, resulting in large amounts unspent and projects never being realized. There is currently more than $1.8 billion in allocated capital outlay money sitting on the sidelines that could be put to work improving our state’s built environment.

Another issue is the secrecy in who funds what. Lawmakers gave us half a fix last year, and now sponsors of projects in the main bill are released — albeit after the fact. The junior bill didn’t include any disclosure of how lawmakers divvied up their dollars. Stewart acknowledges lawmakers need to be more transparent and has set up a Senate subcommittee to look at ways to bring about transparency.

It’s easy: Lawmakers, their projects and the dollar amounts should be public record well before a session ends for all capital outlay, whether in the main bill or the junior. After all, it’s not their money: It’s taxpayer money that’s been entrusted to them to spend wisely, not anonymously.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: Rio Rancho wrong to hide details in toddler's ...
Editorials
Rio Rancho has its own brand ... Rio Rancho has its own brand of "March Madness" by refusing to disclose public informati ...
2
Editorial: All NM capital spending needs more sunshine
Editorials
"We should have been doing it ... "We should have been doing it from the start — shame on us for that," Senate Presi ...
3
Editorial: MRGCD works to squeeze every last drop into ...
Editorials
Water scarcity is a present-day fact ... Water scarcity is a present-day fact of life in New Mexico, but this year's one-two punch of a ...
4
Editorial: Pretrial release gone bad
Editorials
Pretrial release on house arrest isn't ... Pretrial release on house arrest isn't what it used to be; or even what it's supp ...
5
Editorial: Rep. Stansbury's jail visit delivers good government to ...
Editorials
Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury deserves big props ... Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury deserves big props for how she led from the front lines this week af ...
6
Editorial: So where did 5,500 APS students go?
Editorials
The numbers are not pretty. Albuquerque ... The numbers are not pretty. Albuquerque Public Schools saw its student enrollment ...
7
Editorial: ABQ should cut through legal haze, clarify pot-use ...
Editorials
New Mexico's parks and public spaces ... New Mexico's parks and public spaces are getting greener these days with the arrival of spring ...
8
Editorial: Don't kick balloon can down the road and ...
Editorials
From Albuquerque's mayor to U.S. senators, ... From Albuquerque's mayor to U.S. senators, elected officials last week celebrated a temporary ...
9
Editorial: Oil and gas dividends for every New Mexican ...
Editorials
It's a conundrum that New Mexicans ... It's a conundrum that New Mexicans once again face. State coffers are overflowing with oil and ...