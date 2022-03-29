Cost-benefit test shows public power is a bad solution in search of a problem

Real-world experiences have shown that costs of switching to public power are high and benefits are specious, highly uncertain, not well-defined and hard to quantify. New Mexico advocates of public power tend to exaggerate the benefits and ignore the costs.

Contrary to the proponents of public power, evidence doesn’t show public power is greener than private power. For example, the Tennessee Valley Authority is one of the largest polluters in the country. Nebraska, which has only publicly owned electric utilities, relies heavily on cheap coal power.

The lower rates for municipal utilities for the country as a whole are attributable largely to their lower taxes, access to low-cost federal power and the ability to issue tax-exempt bonds. For New Mexico, somewhat surprisingly, the average residential rate charged by municipal utilities is almost 3% higher than the average rate charged by privately owned utilities, based on 2020 data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

One thing that is certain is that consumers and taxpayers bear the risk of bad management and other decisions by publicly owned utilities. The equity owners of a municipal utility are the customers themselves, so the consequence of a poor decision would almost always fall on them.

The road to a new utility is steep and filled with pitfalls, a long and expensive journey that has stalled many municipalities – prime examples are Boulder, Colorado, and Las Cruces – that have embarked upon it in recent decades. The community and the utility must set a price for the electric company’s property. The purchaser would have to assume the outstanding debt of the private utility, as well. In New Mexico, these costs could total billions of dollars. For a market traded company, the fair market value of equity is pretty settled at the share price. One estimate of PNM’s current debt and fair market equity is around $5.5 billion.

Elaborating on the Las Cruces saga, in 1991, the City Council passed an ordinance to create a municipal electric utility. The long, bitter struggle lasted almost 10 years until the council decided to pull the plug. One estimate is that the city spent $40 million on its unsuccessful pursuit after the private utility, El Paso Electricity Company, put up one roadblock after another and market conditions changed to reduce the benefits from a municipal utility – e.g., deregulation of the electric sector. The city decided, wisely, it was better to spend money on basic municipal services rather than continuing to throw money at a hopeless venture.

One must ask: What serious problem exists in New Mexico that would justify switching to public power, or even studying it at this time? In fact, public power would likely set back current efforts to comply with the Energy Transition Act, which established one of the country’s most ambitious clean-energy mandates for private utilities.

Based on experiences in other jurisdictions, even studies showing public power in a favorable light and costing hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars will not change things because of the real-world obstacles that will stop public power in its tracks. In conclusion, switching to public power, or even studying it, would miserably fail a cost-benefit test by being the wrong solution to a nonexistent problem.