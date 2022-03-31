Some insider tips for all the politicians trying to get our votes

As election season is fast approaching, I thought I would write to remind politicians who they are talking to when approaching New Mexico Hispanics.

First, we are people of faith. We adhere to various denominations, and many among us to no particular church or religion, but we are believers and make modest attempts to live life accordingly. As believers and certainly as Christians, we understand the fallibility of people, including ourselves, but that doesn’t stop us from trying each and every day to do better.

Second, we are patriotic. Service to our country is something our families take great pride in. Whether our parents, uncles, aunts, ourselves or our children, we understand that we live in a great, although imperfect, country and many of us have given years of our lives, if not life itself, to protect our freedom and values.

Third, we are family-oriented. We recognize that families come in many shapes and forms, but we have grown to understand and accept differences and respect the commitment people make to spouses, partners, parents and children.

Fourth, we respect all people. We are not haters who dislike someone because of their ethnic or racial background, political affiliation, sexual orientation or disabilities. We believe respectful disagreement is healthy and serves to sharpen ideas and solutions. We strive to treat all people well, even when we disagree.

Next, we are workers. We understand many people need a hand up but that is to be the exception, not the rule. We take pride in work ethic and admire the accomplishments of those who work hard, whether as an employee or an employer. A life on public assistance is not what we promote or seek. We believe in equal opportunity but do not seek a guarantee of equal results, which depends on many factors.

Also, we respect the rule of law. We are law-abiding people who support law enforcement and the work they do. We believe people need to be held accountable for their actions. We also strongly believe in rehabilitation, treatment and second chances.

Finally, we respect the natural environment. We have had a longstanding relationship with nature as farmers, ranchers and outdoors people and make efforts to preserve the land, water and air for future generations.

When politicians of both parties ask for our vote, perhaps it would be wise to take a moment to listen and learn about our culture?