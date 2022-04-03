 Funding system is imperfect, but it delivers for rural areas - Albuquerque Journal

Funding system is imperfect, but it delivers for rural areas

By Rep. Doreen Gallegos / House Majority Whip, las cruces democrat

Rep. Doreen Gallegos

Much has been written lately about the supplemental appropriation bill, Senate Bill 48, that’s referred to as “House Bill 2 Jr.” in the Legislature. This bill is often the only opportunity for legislators to fund programs, small projects or small purchases in our respective districts. We can fund larger capital projects in separate legislation, but House Bill 2 Jr. is the opportunity to provide other resources to our constituents. This is important for our rural areas and colonias in Doña Ana County.

I reject the notion these appropriations are not well vetted. I work closely with locally elected officials who are in the best position to advise me on the critical needs in their communities. They give me details on the needs and often help with specific language in the appropriation requests so no errors are made. It is this direct dialogue and input that ensures the projects are vetted and needed. Additionally, the professional staff of the Legislative Finance Committee provides its expertise on many of the appropriation requests throughout the process. All the appropriation requests are combined into a bill that is printed, published and available to anyone who wishes to read it. Afterward, those funded programs or projects are monitored by various agencies in state government.

One aspect that is lacking in this process is transparency. There is not an accompanying spreadsheet of sponsor-funded requests to House Bill 2 Jr. as there is for capital outlay bill projects. This should change. I support that change, and so do my colleagues in the House. I believe the House will act to correct this problem when we meet in special session on April 5. In the spirit of transparency, however, I funded the following projects in House Bill 2 Jr.:

• $80,000 to the Anthony Police Department for equipment

• $50,0000 to the Anthony library

• $50,000 to Doña Ana County for backup generators for wastewater systems in Anthony/Vado/Berino

• $50,0000 to expand Las Cruces Domestic Violence Coordinate Community Response staff at CYFD

• $80,000 for a senior women’s athletics coordinator at NMSU

• $50,000 for warrant enforcement staff support at the 3rd Judicial District Court

My capital outlay projects in Senate Bill 212, along with all other legislator allocations, can be found on the legislative website, nmlegis.gov, using this link: SFC SUB SB212 Projects with Sponsor by County WGA, 2022.pdf.

Make no mistake, the current capital outlay and House Bill 2 Jr. process might not be perfect, but it guarantees rural New Mexico and Doña Ana County receive some amount of funding we deserve as taxpayers. I am proud of the dollars I have brought home to Doña Ana County and House District 52. These dollars generate spending, create jobs and improve the quality of life to New Mexicans.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
School choice alone won't deliver better outcomes
From the newspaper
Rep. Jim Townsend's, R-Artesia, (guest column ... Rep. Jim Townsend's, R-Artesia, (guest column in the Jan. 23 Journal) regarding how to fix the ...
2
NM must commit to American energy independence
From the newspaper
State, federal administrations have set us ... State, federal administrations have set us up for high costs and blackouts
3
NM kids deserve more school options
From the newspaper
What is the best way to ... What is the best way to educate a child? Well, it depends on the child. Every parent and teacher kno ...
4
Funding system is imperfect, but it delivers for rural ...
From the newspaper
Much has been written lately about ... Much has been written lately about the supplemental appropriation bill, Senate Bill 48, that's ...
5
State needs to address root cause of skyrocketing prices
From the newspaper
Governor's plan to hand out $700 ... Governor's plan to hand out $700 to every tax filer is not a pragmatic solution
6
Watch for money-laundering scares, credit report 'fixes'
From the newspaper
Have you laundered any money recently? ... Have you laundered any money recently? You might be accused of doing so if you're targeted by a scam that has resurfaced recently after ...
7
Lawmakers vetted vetoed bill, but more can be done
From the newspaper
The elderly, sexual abuse survivors, veterans ... The elderly, sexual abuse survivors, veterans and others who would have benefited from the now-vetoe ...
8
Is bankruptcy the way out? What to consider
From the newspaper
Most people know someone who is ... Most people know someone who is having, or has had, difficult financial times. Loss of a job, such u ...
9
Editorial: Targeted by activist group, BioPark needs to ...
Editorials
A recent report from an animal ... A recent report from an animal rights group saying the ABQ BioPark Zoo is the second-worst for eleph ...