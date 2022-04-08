Talent runs throughout entire cast of ‘Jersey Boys’

Oh, what a night.

The national touring company of “Jersey Boys” didn’t disappoint during the opening night at Popejoy Hall on Thursday.

After a few years of not having live theater in Popejoy, it’s what the audience needed.

The Tony Award-winning musical continues its stay at Popejoy Hall through Sunday, April 10.

“Jersey Boys” is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’ ” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Let’s start with the talented cast who bring Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi, Tommy DeVito and Valli to life on stage.

Eric Chambliss, Matt Faucher, Devon Goffman and Jon Hacker are perfectly cast in this production.

The musical is broken down into the four seasons, and each character gets one season to tell his side of the story. Brilliant, right?

The musical starts with Goffman as DeVito, who describes the beginnings of what would become The Four Seasons. Goffman has a way of capturing not only the time, but DeVito. A gruff, no nonsense kind of man with great ideas, that somehow get him in trouble.

The show is full circle moment for Goffman, who was in the cast of “Jersey Boys” 10 years ago when it came through Albuquerque.

At the time, he was an understudy.

This time around, Goffman commanded the stage with massive presence.

He’s not the only one.

Chambliss is the next to tell Gaudio’s version of how the band became one of the best-selling acts.

Not to mention that Gaudio had the golden pen for all the hits.

Chambliss carried himself well as Gaudio and was able to convey Gaudio’s genius seamlessly. When on stage, he often drew attention, because Gaudio wasn’t the loudest, but always had something to say.

When it comes to comedy, Faucher as Massi was also on point.

There’s a running joke where Massi is always saying he should “start another band.”

Faucher is able to capture Massi’s heart and soul. In the tender moments, he reaches in and pulls on the heartstrings.

Hacker may be the smallest in height — but he can SING.

Often matching Valli’s signature falsetto, Hacker took his performance through the roof.

Valli’s story is told at the end of the musical in the final season and Hacker powers through the entire second half of the show.

Oftentimes, I would close my eyes and was transported to listening to those classic songs with my parents, only to open my eyes and see that it was four different performers. There wasn’t too much of a difference because the foursome’s chemistry is amazing.

“Jersey Boys” is a story full of success and failure. It’s also one of not ever giving up.

The Four Seasons created a musical legacy.

The cast of “Jersey Boys” not only carry the torch of said legacy, but are bringing it to a new generation and it’s brilliant to see in person. It shouldn’t be missed.

