Zeke to visit ABQ in May after suggestions roll in on where to stay

By Andy Smith | Assistant Editorial Page Editor / Reader Engagement Director

Ask and ye shall receive.

Readers stepped up with lodging suggestions for Zeke, a 98-pound English Labrador retriever with separation anxiety and a seizure disorder, whose family wants to bring him on a visit to Albuquerque. (Courtesy Kevin Gray)

Paola, Kansas, resident Kevin Gray had grown so frustrated trying to find affordable lodging in Albuquerque that included his 98-pound English Labrador retriever, Zeke, that he turned to the Journal with a plea:

“We’re stuck and not sure where to turn when looking for lodging near our son, who lives along San Pedro south of Interstate 40. … Does anyone have any suggestions?”

Boy, did they. Journal readers answered the call. From Rio Rancho to the South Valley to the Northeast Heights, suggestions and offers to keep Zeke poured into the Journal for days after Gray’s column, “What’s a visitor with a large dog to do?” was published in the April 4 Journal.

Gray was struck by Albuquerque’s top five designation on a list of “most dog-friendly cities in America” compiled by SmartAsset. In a large city of dog lovers, he figured someone had to know of a lodging situation that could accommodate Zeke’s unique needs.

In addition to being a large dog, Zeke cannot be separated from Kevin and his wife, Diane, for long periods because depression could trigger the dog’s seizure disorder.

That eliminated several offers from Albuquerque-area residents to keep Zeke in homes with spacious backyards – along with tips for kennels, veterinarians and professional dog sitters.

Several readers suggested Gray was being too “by the book” in adhering to posted weight limits for large dogs on hotel websites.

“Nobody is going to weigh the dog, and nobody can tell the difference between a 75-pound dog and a 90-pound dog, so tell them to just book a place that accepts large dogs,” one reader wrote.

But most of the suggestions centered on web-based resources such as BringFido.com or Affordable Travel that can match dog owners with suitable accommodations when they’re on the road.

Several readers suggested hotel chains, if not specific locations in Albuquerque, where they’ve had success booking a room with a large dog in tow. We’re talking Great Danes and St. Bernards.

And several owners of Airbnb properties called to say they accept dogs of any size.

Gray had spent four days combing the internet before he gave up and penned his guest column.

“In a city the size of Albuquerque, we have found lodging with no-pet postings; pet friendly, but extremely beyond our finances; or prices we can pay, but the weight limits of 25, 50, 75 or 80 pounds prevent us from making contact.”

His column drew one immediate response that seemed like a strong possibility. Gray is a retired high school English and journalism teacher. One of his former students, who was the editor of the school paper, now lives in Albuquerque. She called Gray when she spotted his column and invited him to stay in a guest bedroom in her home.

But Kevin and Diane didn’t want to invade anyone’s personal space. So, after sifting through the feedback on his column, he was all set to book a room at La Quinta when Diane showed him an email that seemed too good to be true.

A retired couple living in Sandia Heights had a small casita on their property, along with a big backyard. The Grays were welcome to stay in the casita – provided Zeke could get along with their own dog, a standard poodle.

“We couldn’t pass that up,” Kevin said. A 15-minute phone conversation confirmed everything each party needed to know – including Zeke’s gentle and friendly demeanor – and the Grays are now set to be in Albuquerque in May.

They’ll be visiting their son, who attended college in Santa Fe and took a job with the Santa Fe Opera.

The Grays got to know Santa Fe well over the years. But when their son moved to Albuquerque, the task of figuring out lodging proved overwhelming.

That’s why they’re so appreciative of the help they got from Journal readers.

If you reached out to offer a solution, Kevin and Diane thank you from the bottom of their hearts.

Focusing on Solutions
Monday’s Opinion page offers columns, letters and editorials that either propose solutions or describe programs we can learn from. If you would like to submit a Solutions-oriented piece, go to abqjournal.com, click on “opinion” at the top and scroll down to “submit a letter or column.”
